National action plan to end child marriage forever

Farhana Naznin



The child marriage is the violation of fundamental human rights. Because of child marriage, millions of children are being seriously affected. To accelerate the national development goals, protecting girls' rights and women's empowerment are recognized as one of the most important issues all over the world. United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and SDG 5 have given specific guidelines to restraint child marriage. Girls marry before the 18th birthday and bear children during adolescence, the harmful consequences which extend the existing barriers for the empowerment of girls and women and the achievement of important national development goals and objectives.



The child marriage violates the fundamental human rights of the children and it also obstructs to obtain other rights. The Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh committed to fulfill all the commitments like the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), The Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) for empowerment of women, Beijing Declarations and Platform for Action and the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. Government has already formulated the National Women Development Policy 2011, National Children Policy 2011, Children Act 2013 and Child Marriage Restraint Act 2017 to ensure and protect the child's rights. As per Millennium Development Goal 3, Bangladesh government promotes the rights to access services to ensure the participation of women in the decision-making process.



The achievement has been reported in the action plan of CEDAW, Beijing Declarations and Platform for Action. The London Girl's Summit, a joint initiative of DFID and UNICEF on 22 July 2014 has been given the highest priority to the development of girl children. In the summit, Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated her commitment to eliminate child marriage.



Following the commitment of the Prime Minister, a comprehensive efforts are made to formulate the national action plan. The significant decrease of the prevalence of child marriage due to the different initiatives by the government. The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) conducted a survey in 2015, 2016 and 2017 that shows the declining trends of child marriage in Bangladesh in recent years.



Some of the major reasons behind child marriage in Bangladesh are traditional social, cultural, and religious norms and their concomitant social pressure on families and girls. These are key determinants of child marriage in Bangladesh. Girls are often put to marry much earlier than boys. Existing evidence reveals that girls and their families often face a lot of social pressure from their own families, communities and society to conform with the existing cultural norms and practices. The existing patriarchal values often means that communities consider it to be a social and religious duty for parents to marry off their girls.



Government takes different steps to ensure girls education. Besides, some girls faced child marriage in early age due to the distance of educational institution, drop out of girl child at the menstruation for lack of facilities, girls have limited opportunity to involve in vocational training and lack of area-based employment opportunity.



While Bangladeshi women and girls are victimized of sexual harassment and violence, they are not easily accepted in the society as well as an aversion prevalent.



Not only girl child, but also society and state are equally depreciated as a result of child marriage. Human rights are violated as well as girls are deprived of future prospects because of child marriage. Child marriage is occurring due to ignorance of these consequences.



Child marriage has a risk of reproductive health which is related to the debilitate health of mother and child. Consequently, 15 and 19 years old adolescent mother is double vulnerable to death because of their impregnation and child pregnancy complication rather than 20 and 24 years old mother. Besides, 15-19 years old adolescent mothers are in the high risk of uterine cancer, fistula and sexually transmitted disease. Under the 15 years old girls are in high risk and these aged mothers are in five times more death risk because of maternity. Children of adolescent mothers are also in severe health risk. These children of mothers have inadequate weight in their birth time, the baby is born before maturity and child death rate is quite high than matured mothers.



According to UNFPA, girls who are married under 18 years old, are three times more victims of violence rather than 20 years old or above married girls. International report which is published by UNICEF about violence against children where among 15 to 19 years old married girls are faced physical, sexual or mental abuse by their husbands and this percentage is 47%.



Child marriage hampers economic, physical and social development of girl child which deters their empowerment as well as participation in taking any decision. Consequently, their economic insolvency is increased and sustainable development as well as economic growth is affected.



In a bid to end the Child marriage from the country, some plans have been taken.



The main principle of the national plan of action to end the child marriage is to ensure child right in light of the Constitution of Bangladesh, Children Act, and International Charters.



Minister of State for Women and Child Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira said that due to child marriage, girls cannot get education and engage in financial work. They cannot be economically self-sufficient. Due to lack of financial empowerment they resort to violence. Child marriage is a global problem. Child marriage must be stopped now through concerted action to address the challenges of child marriage. Child marriage is associated with maternal and child health and safe motherhood. Maternal and infant mortality rates are high for children born before the age of 18. Because before the age of eighteen, girls are not mentally and physically mature enough to bear children.



The state minister said that the rate of child marriage has decreased rapidly through positive changes in the society as a result of the amendment of child marriage law, formulation of national action plan, awareness activities and various government initiatives for the welfare of women and girl children. Bangladesh will be free from child marriage before the year 2041 announced by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



She said that equal rights of women will be ensured in all areas of development through education of girl child, employment creation and empowerment. An environment of equality between men and women will be developed. Girl child should be nurtured by ensuring education, health, protection and rights. Then girl children can become an asset of the state and contribute to national development. This is how Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced that 50:50 will be achieved in the workplace by the middle of 2030.



However the action plan includes a total of 235 activities, including 172 short-term, 33 medium-term and 30 long-term activities. There are representatives from 24 ministries and departments, development partners, NGOs and international development agencies.

