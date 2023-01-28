When the Mother Nature and the stars sang for me

Sabrina Sazzad



It was late afternoon, when one day, she had been walking across the rivers. To a destination, she did not know about. Against the chirping birds and the distinct humming of some, she figured she might as well; venture off, to somewhere unknown.



It was an easy escape: spending much of her time in the forests, she had come to forget much of her life from home.



While she could not speak, she could hear. She could feel. She felt as if she could, very well communicate with the different elements of nature, and then draw with them. It was, as if; this was all a part of a grandeur art in a huge canvas.



The colors valiantly spread about, all around. It was, after all spring, one of her favorite seasons. She liked autumn too. But the spring was, however much more dearly to her for it greatly influenced her colored world. Her colored world was for her to see, others to fall blind to. Her muted screams for deaf ears through the canvas was something spectators failed to hear.



She looked forward as a mighty, gutsy wind blew, making some colored leaves fall down to earth. Back down to earth. They served as a great reminder for her; one grows from the ground, touches the sky, feel the colors against your skin, around you- perhaps blossoming into a flower. Or perhaps, wither down.



For, as the spring comes, some thrive, whilst, some don't. Her love for colors, consequently art, she could almost say, possessed talent for that. It helped her and her mother earn a little money. Not much for some, perhaps, but enough for two in a village life.



While her brother worked in the city, and promised to return a month or two with more than before. She hoped, one day, when they perhaps leave this village, she could learn letters and alphabets too, like him.



Her father hit her one night, she remembered. Not much thoroughly though, thankfully. However, on various dark nights as those, she shivered as memories, dreadful ones bought her down, chained her slowly pulverizing something on the inside. She stopped speaking since then or perhaps, rather lost the ability to voice. It was hard, her mother had hit her as well, a few many times, blaming her for ruining their lives. But at the end of the stories, no matter how many chains dragging her down, she somehow rose, alive.



With the paints in her brush against a paper, she felt truly majestic, alive. Often on the way back to her home, she gathered some fruits, herbs and roots as well. Her mother had come to appreciate her existence. She was, however, always grateful for having her mother, with her.



The night came soon, as she looked at her scribble of colors, an incomplete piece of art. The nights, especially that in particular was dark, cold and unforgiving.



It was late, too late. She lost the track of time. She felt her head spin; valiant colors began to arise as she fell down, collapsing. It was cold. Hard to breathe, and she didn't in return, try too hard as well. Through the corner of her half lidded eyes, she saw the stars, shining against all the darkness, chaos in this great, perhaps infinite cosmos against time and darkness. Couldn't she be one? Like them? Maybe, if she stood up, burn this world down with her fire. Bring them, all of them back down to earth, where they truly belonged. But the rather significant part of her wanted them to fly, to soar high against the sky. But they would not do the same for her. She felt so cold, both in body, and heart.



As the wolves howl, she heard her mother call for her; she felt warmness creep over her. She left a shaky breath, as she embraced Mother Nature back.



Sabrina likes to procrastinate. Tell her to get it together and not panic at the face of death.