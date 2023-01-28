Five US police officers charged with beating Black man to death

WASHINGTON, Jan 27: US authorities on Thursday charged five former police officers with murder over the fatal beating of a Black man in Memphis, as the southern city braced for possible civil unrest and President Joe Biden urged demonstrators to protest peacefully.



Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped on January 7 for what the Memphis Police Department said was reckless driving.



After a chase ensued, "police brutalized him to the point of being unrecognizable," family attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said in a statement. The five officers, who are also Black, were fired after an internal investigation found them to have deployed excessive use of force and to have failed to render aid, police said. AFP



