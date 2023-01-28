Turkey summons Danish envoy over Quran protest

ISTANBUL, Jan 27: Turkey summoned Denmark's ambassador Friday to condemn a protest at which a far-right extremist burned the Quran over Ankara's refusal to let Sweden and Finland join NATO.



An AFP team witnessed anti-Islam activist Rasmus Paludan burn a copy of the Muslim holy book near a Copenhagen mosque.

The Danish-Swedish dual national pledged to perform the same act outside the Turkish embassy later Friday.



A decision by Swedish police to allow Paludan to stage a similar protest in Stockholm prompted Turkey to postpone planned NATO accession talks with Sweden and Finland.



A Turkish diplomatic source said the Danish ambassador was summoned to protest Denmark's "unacceptable" attitude towards Paludan's actions.



"We strongly condemn the decision to grant permission for this provocative act, which clearly constitutes a hate crime," the Turkish diplomatic source told reporters.



Paludan vowed on Friday to stage weekly actions involving the Quran until Turkey approves Sweden and Finland's NATO membership.



Swedish leaders have strongly condemned Paludan's action but defended their country's broad acceptance of free speech.

Finland and Sweden broke with decades of military non-alignment and decided to join NATO in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. AFP

