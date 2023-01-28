Europeans should decide their future for themselves: Lavrov

MITSIWA, Jan 27: The European Union should decide what kind of future it sees for itself, and Russia cannot help in this regard, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference after talks with his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh.



When asked by a reporter about reasons behind the European Union's inaction over the situation surrounding Ethiopia's Tigray region, the Russian top diplomat replied: "As for reasons behind the European Union's actions or inaction, they are hard for me to comment."



"At the moment, it is very hard to grasp the European Union's policies, especially after it signed a declaration on full cooperation with NATO a few days ago," he continued. "They just need to make their minds on what kind of future they see for themselves. We cannot help them in that regard, but we are not going to stand in their way either." TASS



