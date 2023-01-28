Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 January, 2023, 10:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US vows to help Pakistan overcome economic crisis IMF announces visit to crisis-hit Pakistan

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27: The United States on Thursday vowed to continue supporting Pakistan in overcoming its unprecedented economic crisis and post-flood challenges.

The assurance from the US was given by its ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Prime Minister Office in its official press release quoted the ambassador as saying: "The United States will continue to support Pakistan's post-flood recovery as well as the government's efforts for economic development and reform."
Foreign Affairs Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan was also present in the meeting. Mr Khan remained a central figure in the country's politics when he served as Pakistan's ambassador to the US and had reportedly sent a diplomatic cipher to the previous Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

Former prime minister Imran Khan had used the cipher as a political 'trump card' to convince the public that his government was toppled under a conspiracy hatched by the US in collaboration with the current ruling alliance - the Pakistan Democratic Movement.
In Thursday's meeting, Prime Minister Sharif thanked the US for its continued support for Pakistan's post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts, including at the recently held International Conference on Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan attached importance to its longstanding ties with the US. He also reaffirmed Islamabad's resolve to deepen economic and trade engagement with Washington.

Noting the recent momentum in high-level bilateral exchanges, the premier stressed that structured and broad-based Pakistan-US engagement was critical to advancing both countries' shared goals in bilateral and regional domains.

US President Joe Biden has already expressed his commitment to support Pakistan in flood recovery efforts, improve access to renewable energy and address challenges in the way of expanding trade and investment between the two nations.  

Meanwhile, the IMF will send a team to Pakistan next week to discuss reviving a desperately needed bailout programme, with a foreign exchange crisis bringing imports almost to a standstill.

The South Asian nation is in dire economic straits servicing endless external debts, battling rising inflation and with only enough dollars for around three weeks of imports.

The IMF said in a statement late Thursday that a review team will arrive in the capital Islamabad on Tuesday in a bid to break the deadlock over releasing more financial aid.

It comes days after Islamabad bowed to pressure to remove an exchange cap to help control a rampant black market. Its removal saw the rupee plummet to a historic low against the US dollar on Thursday.

Mohammad Sohail, financial analyst and CEO of Topline Securities, said the government had cleared a big hurdle in securing the next IMF instalment.

"Leaving the forex market to market forces was one of the biggest conditions of the IMF, which the government was defying in the past," he told AFP.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Friday he was hopeful of an agreement this month.

"Pakistan today stands at a crossroad where we are striving to save each penny," he said at an event in the capital, adding that a priority list for imports has been set up.

The state bank, which has refused since the start of the month to issue letters of credit in almost all instances other than food and pharmaceutical imports, overnight reported that reserves had fallen again to a near-nine-year low of $3.7bn.

The tumbling economy mirrors political chaos, with former prime minister Imran Khan heaping pressure on the weak coalition government and calling for elections that are due no later than October.

Khan, who was ousted last year in a no-confidence motion, brokered a multi-billion dollar loan package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2019.    DAWN, AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five US police officers charged with beating Black man to death
Turkey summons Danish envoy over Quran protest
US wobbles under burden of keeping too many classified secrets
Activists slam appointment of UAE oil boss to lead climate talks
Europeans should decide their future for themselves: Lavrov
US vows to help Pakistan overcome economic crisis IMF announces visit to crisis-hit Pakistan
India gives ultimatum to Pakistan, issues notice seeking modification of water sharing agreement
Kremlin says Biden has key to end Ukraine conflict but doesn't use it


Latest News
Dhaka air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Tiny radioactive capsule goes missing in Western Australia
WHO discusses end of COVID-19 emergency status
BPL 2023: Barishal grab top place beating Chattogram
Palestinian gunman kills 7 in east Jerusalem synagogue attack
2 dead, 2 missing as rain pounds New Zealand's largest city
Green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
Most Read News
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
DU students seek resignation of Kuwait Maitree Hall provost
Water pump caretaker stabbed dead in Habiganj
BNP chooses road march as it runs out of breath: Hasan
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
Light to moderate fog expect across much of Bangladesh
Next parliament election will be held as per constitution: Anisul
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft