US vows to help Pakistan overcome economic crisis IMF announces visit to crisis-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27: The United States on Thursday vowed to continue supporting Pakistan in overcoming its unprecedented economic crisis and post-flood challenges.



The assurance from the US was given by its ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.



The Prime Minister Office in its official press release quoted the ambassador as saying: "The United States will continue to support Pakistan's post-flood recovery as well as the government's efforts for economic development and reform."

Foreign Affairs Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan was also present in the meeting. Mr Khan remained a central figure in the country's politics when he served as Pakistan's ambassador to the US and had reportedly sent a diplomatic cipher to the previous Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.



Former prime minister Imran Khan had used the cipher as a political 'trump card' to convince the public that his government was toppled under a conspiracy hatched by the US in collaboration with the current ruling alliance - the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

In Thursday's meeting, Prime Minister Sharif thanked the US for its continued support for Pakistan's post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts, including at the recently held International Conference on Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.



The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan attached importance to its longstanding ties with the US. He also reaffirmed Islamabad's resolve to deepen economic and trade engagement with Washington.



Noting the recent momentum in high-level bilateral exchanges, the premier stressed that structured and broad-based Pakistan-US engagement was critical to advancing both countries' shared goals in bilateral and regional domains.



US President Joe Biden has already expressed his commitment to support Pakistan in flood recovery efforts, improve access to renewable energy and address challenges in the way of expanding trade and investment between the two nations.



Meanwhile, the IMF will send a team to Pakistan next week to discuss reviving a desperately needed bailout programme, with a foreign exchange crisis bringing imports almost to a standstill.



The South Asian nation is in dire economic straits servicing endless external debts, battling rising inflation and with only enough dollars for around three weeks of imports.



The IMF said in a statement late Thursday that a review team will arrive in the capital Islamabad on Tuesday in a bid to break the deadlock over releasing more financial aid.



It comes days after Islamabad bowed to pressure to remove an exchange cap to help control a rampant black market. Its removal saw the rupee plummet to a historic low against the US dollar on Thursday.



Mohammad Sohail, financial analyst and CEO of Topline Securities, said the government had cleared a big hurdle in securing the next IMF instalment.



"Leaving the forex market to market forces was one of the biggest conditions of the IMF, which the government was defying in the past," he told AFP.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Friday he was hopeful of an agreement this month.



"Pakistan today stands at a crossroad where we are striving to save each penny," he said at an event in the capital, adding that a priority list for imports has been set up.



The state bank, which has refused since the start of the month to issue letters of credit in almost all instances other than food and pharmaceutical imports, overnight reported that reserves had fallen again to a near-nine-year low of $3.7bn.



The tumbling economy mirrors political chaos, with former prime minister Imran Khan heaping pressure on the weak coalition government and calling for elections that are due no later than October.



Khan, who was ousted last year in a no-confidence motion, brokered a multi-billion dollar loan package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2019. DAWN, AFP



