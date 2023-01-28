Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 January, 2023, 10:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India gives ultimatum to Pakistan, issues notice seeking modification of water sharing agreement

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

NEW DELHI, Jan 27: India has sent a notice to Pakistan calling for the amendment of the Indus Waters Treaty even as the dispute resolution mechanism of the treaty remains in a logjam for 5 years. This is for the first time New Delhi has called on Islamabad for the amendment of the treaty that was signed in 1960 in Karachi between the then-Indian PM Jawaharlal Nehru and then-Pakistani president Ayub Khan.

Sources said, "India has issued notice to Pakistan for modification of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of September 1960. This is as per Article XII (3) of IWT...Pakistani intransigence on the Indus Waters Treaty forced India to issue a notice of modification to the Treaty." Under the notice, India has called on Pakistan to enter into intergovernmental negotiations within 90 days to "rectify the material breach" of the treaty and also "update the treaty to incorporate the lessons learned over the last 62 years", sources explained.
Under the Indus water treaty of 1960, the waters of 3 Eastern Rivers - Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi are allocated to India for unrestricted use while the waters of 3 Western rivers - Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab go to Pakistan. Additionally, New Delhi has the right to generate hydroelectricity through the run of the river projects on the 3 Western rivers, subject to specific criteria for design. Pakistan can under the treaty raise technical objections to the design of Indian hydroelectric projects on Western rivers.

One of the key issues has been dispute resolution mechanisms that have led to India issuing the notice. For example, in 2015, Pakistan requested for the appointment of a Neutral Expert to examine its technical objections to India's Kishenganga and Ratle Hydro Electric Projects (HEPs). The following year, that is 2016, Pakistan unilaterally retracted from the "neutral expert" mechanism and proposed that a "Court of Arbitration" decide on its objections. Meanwhile, India made a separate request for the matter to be referred to a Neutral Expert. The initiation of two simultaneous processes on the same issue essentially creates a legal issue.

Sources pointed, "at Pakistan's continuing insistence, the World Bank has recently initiated actions on both the Neutral Expert and Court of Arbitration processes. Such parallel consideration of the same issues is not covered under any provision" of the treaty, adding, " faced with such violation of the treaty provisions, India has been compelled to issue a notice of modification". In 2016, World Bank took a decision to "pause" the initiation of two parallel processes and request India and Pakistan to seek an amicable way out.      ZEE NEWS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five US police officers charged with beating Black man to death
Turkey summons Danish envoy over Quran protest
US wobbles under burden of keeping too many classified secrets
Activists slam appointment of UAE oil boss to lead climate talks
Europeans should decide their future for themselves: Lavrov
US vows to help Pakistan overcome economic crisis IMF announces visit to crisis-hit Pakistan
India gives ultimatum to Pakistan, issues notice seeking modification of water sharing agreement
Kremlin says Biden has key to end Ukraine conflict but doesn't use it


Latest News
Dhaka air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Tiny radioactive capsule goes missing in Western Australia
WHO discusses end of COVID-19 emergency status
BPL 2023: Barishal grab top place beating Chattogram
Palestinian gunman kills 7 in east Jerusalem synagogue attack
2 dead, 2 missing as rain pounds New Zealand's largest city
Green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
Most Read News
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
DU students seek resignation of Kuwait Maitree Hall provost
Water pump caretaker stabbed dead in Habiganj
BNP chooses road march as it runs out of breath: Hasan
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
Light to moderate fog expect across much of Bangladesh
Next parliament election will be held as per constitution: Anisul
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft