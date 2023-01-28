Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 January, 2023, 10:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

3 members of gang of thieves held in Kurigram

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

KURIGRAM, Jan 27: Police arrested three alleged members of a gang of thieves in Sadar upazila of Kurigram on Thursday night.
The arrestees are Asif Iqbal, 40, of Hospital Para area, Saddam, 29, of the same area and Hridoy, 26, of Horikes Madhyapara area.
A team of Sadar police conducted a special drive in the Judge Court area on Thursday night and arrested them, said Khan Muhammad Shahriar, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar police station.

During the drive, a stolen motorcycle and some goods were seized from their possessions.

The arrestees were sent to jail on Friday, added the OC.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 members of gang of thieves held in Kurigram
Bangabandhu hi-tech park creates jobs for 14,000 youths in Rajshahi
Migratory birds flocking into Cumilla lakes
One held with 20kg venison from Sundarbans
Water pumpcaretaker stabbed dead in Habiganj
70 held for selling, consuming drugs in city
Two more dengue patients hospitalised
DNCC partners with Detroit to exchange ideas in civic management


Latest News
Dhaka air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Tiny radioactive capsule goes missing in Western Australia
WHO discusses end of COVID-19 emergency status
BPL 2023: Barishal grab top place beating Chattogram
Palestinian gunman kills 7 in east Jerusalem synagogue attack
2 dead, 2 missing as rain pounds New Zealand's largest city
Green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
Most Read News
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
DU students seek resignation of Kuwait Maitree Hall provost
Water pump caretaker stabbed dead in Habiganj
BNP chooses road march as it runs out of breath: Hasan
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
Light to moderate fog expect across much of Bangladesh
Next parliament election will be held as per constitution: Anisul
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]m, [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft