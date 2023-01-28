3 members of gang of thieves held in Kurigram

KURIGRAM, Jan 27: Police arrested three alleged members of a gang of thieves in Sadar upazila of Kurigram on Thursday night.

The arrestees are Asif Iqbal, 40, of Hospital Para area, Saddam, 29, of the same area and Hridoy, 26, of Horikes Madhyapara area.

A team of Sadar police conducted a special drive in the Judge Court area on Thursday night and arrested them, said Khan Muhammad Shahriar, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar police station.



During the drive, a stolen motorcycle and some goods were seized from their possessions.



The arrestees were sent to jail on Friday, added the OC. UNB





