Saturday, 28 January, 2023, 10:08 AM
Bangabandhu hi-tech park creates jobs for 14,000 youths in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

RAJSHAHI, Jan 27: The under-construction Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-tech Park is now on the final stage of creating employment opportunities for around 14,000 youths, both male and female, in Rajshahi.

Director of the "Establishment of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park" project Engineer Fazlul Haque said 88 percent work of the park has so far been completed on an average.

There are two portions- Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Building and Sajeeb Wazed Joy Silicon Tower- in the park.
The construction of the Sheikh Kamal IT Incubation and Training Centre was completed around two years back, while the Joy Silicon Tower is now at the final stage, he said.

Haque said10 companies have so far been allocated spaces in Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Building, while seven others in Joy Silicon Tower.

He mentioned that the park has started becoming an employment hub for youths creating an enthusiasm among the young generation.

At present, around 400 youths are engaged in various works, including software development, site maintenance of famous companies and file works as per demand from abroad, generating working atmospheres in the park.

Afroza Arbi Tusi, who is working in Fleet Bangladesh, said she has got chances of developing her career living in Rajshahi with her family members.

"I was very much anxious about developing my career during university life and always thought about going to Dhaka for career development," she said on Thursday.

She added that the Bangabandhu Hi-tech Park has become a blessing for her as it has created scopes of building careers for many youths interested in the IT sector.

'Tech Rajshahi' has been working to deliver services related to mobile games and other software.

Mahfuzur Rahman, Chief Executive of the organization, said they have 142 workers and 28 of them are working in the hi-tech park.
He said the location of the park along with its modern facilities has enhanced the brand value of his institution.

Chief Executive Officer of 'MD Info' Monzurul Murshed said they have got spaces in Joy Silicon Tower and Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Building.    BSS


