One held with 20kg venison from Sundarbans

KHULNA, Jan 27: The forest department officials on Thursday evening detained a man with 20kg venison from the Nilkamal area of the Sundarbans in Khulna.



The detainee was identified as Hiru Akon of Barguna.



Zahirul Islam, in-charge of Nilkamal Wildlife Sanctuary in the Sundarbans, said a patrol team of the forest department detained Akon, "a member of a deer poaching gang," while he along with others was trying to flee the scene after sensing the forest officers' presence.



The team also seized a fishing boat, a gun, 19 rounds of bullets, equipment used to trap deer, and sharp weapons.

"Akon was sent behind bars Thursday. And legal action will be taken against others," Zahirul said. UNB



