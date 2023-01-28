Video
70 held for selling, consuming drugs in city

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) conducting drives at different parts of the city arrested 70 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during last 24 hours till 6:00am on Friday.

During the anti-drug drive, some 824 pieces of yaba, 160.25 grams 'Puriya heroin', 79.95 kilograms (kg) ganja, 20 intoxicating injections, six liters of local liquor and 72 bottles of Phensidyl were recovered from their possession, said a DMP press release on Friday.    BSS
Science practice must be increased to reap benefits of 4IR: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Friday said that science practice must be increased at large scale to reap the benefits of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR).

"By increasing the use of artificial intelligence, we can move towards sustainable development," he said while addressing as chief guest at the inauguration of 14th DRMC-Summit National Science Carnival-2023 at Dhaka Residential Model College (DRMC) here.
The minister said the best scientists of the country will emerge from these events and represent Bangladesh to the world. "Through their hand, a sustainable electricity and energy system will be built," he said.

Congratulating the Dhaka Residential Model College team for winning the "Zayed Sustainability Prize 2023", he said the youth of Bangladesh will do better in the future if they are more enthusiastic.

"The government is helping in various ways in building future scientists," he said, adding Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council is also providing necessary financial and other support for research in innovative solutions by finding new technologies and methods to increase the efficiency of the energy and power sector and develop financially affordable and environmentally friendly sustainable energy.    BSS


