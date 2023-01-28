DNCC partners with Detroit to exchange ideas in civic management

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Detroit city in the state of Michigan in the USA to exchange knowledge and experience to build a better city.



Under the deal, the Detroit City will provide the DNCC with any kinds of cooperation while the Bangladeshi city corporation will share better activities with their counterpart, a DNCC press release, signed by its Public Relations Officer Mukbul Hossain, said.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam and Detroit City Mayor Michael E Duggan signed the deal on behalf of their respective organisations in the USA on Thursday (local time).



Detroit City Deputy Mayor Todda A Batison, DNCC Secretary Mohammed Masud Alam Siddique and Bangladesh American Public Affairs Committee Chairman Ehsan Takbim among others were present during the signing ceremony.



Mayor Atiqul said the relationship between the USA and Dhaka will be strengthened through cooperation by the Detroit City on several issues including cleanliness, traffic management, drainage system and urban development as per the deal.



He said the DNCC will be turned into a sister city-refers to a city which will be developed by exchanging all good sides with another city like the Detroit City.



Terming the bilateral relations between the countries as healthy, he said a new history was made through signing the MoU between the cities.



Mayor Atiqul said his counterpart wanted to know about handling the densely populated city as the density of their population is also very high. UNB

#

Sixth-grader dies falling off rooftop while playing cricket in Lalbagh



A sixth-grader died after falling off the rooftop of the five-storey building while playing cricket in the Lalbagh area of the capital on Thursday afternoon, police said.



The 12-year-old Tusar Ahmed Kayes was the lone offspring of private jobholder Md Delwar Hossain and housewife Happy Akter.

Md Bachhu Mia, inspector of police outpost at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said quoting one Md Liton, who brought the victim at hospital, Tusar fell off the ground while jumping into another roof from their rooftop to bring back the cricket ball in the afternoon in Boro Bhat Masjid area, leaving him critically injured.



He was rushed to the DMCH where physicians declared him dead around 5pm, he said, adding that the body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy. UNB



