Include lessons on climate awareness in textbooks: Experts

Staff Correspondent



Experts are of the opinion that it is necessary to make children aware of dealing with climate change for a beautiful world besides they are suggested to include climate as a lesson in children's textbooks.



The 'Generation Hope' programme was inaugurated with the participation of children and youth in collaboration with Breaking the Silence (BTS) of the capital on Thursday.



Calling for urgent action against climate and inequality, Save the Children launched the global campaign 'Generation Hope' for and with children in Bangladesh.



"Generation Hope" is Save the Children's global flagship campaign, where organizers said its purpose is to repair the broken system. Caring for children and their planet by tackling issues related to economic inequality and the climate emergency.



The campaign also aims to tackle economic inequality by ensuring fair funding to prioritize the rights and welfare of children.

They said, through the world's largest 'Child Hearing' session, Save the Children International has exchanged experiences about climate change and economic inequality with more than 54,500 children from 41 countries. Children's hopes for the future and what needs to be done to address these crises are discussed.



Special Representative of the United Nations Climate Affairs Dr Ian Fly said Save the Children aims to tackle these crises by giving children and young people a platform and opportunity to speak out. We believe 'Generation Hope' is a good medium to do this.

The children present at the event highlighted the effect of climate change on them and said that many of them are suffering from diseases. In the land of six seasons, nature is becoming hostile. The temperature has risen, the ice is melting. The increase in water salinity has created a fresh water crisis. Developed countries are responsible for this.



The children expressed their involvement in the fight against climate change and demanded that the subject of climate be included as a lesson in children's textbooks.



Experts say we are in for a tough time overall. To deal with this situation, we have to work with children and youth. They should be made aware of 'Loss and Damage'.



They said that the effects of climate change are now beginning to affect all people. Experts urge everyone to work together to save from its horrors.



