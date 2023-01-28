Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 January, 2023, 10:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Include lessons on climate awareness in textbooks: Experts

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Staff Correspondent

Experts are of the opinion that it is necessary to make children aware of dealing with climate change for a beautiful world besides they are suggested to include climate as a lesson in children's textbooks.

The 'Generation Hope' programme was inaugurated with the participation of children and youth in collaboration with Breaking the Silence (BTS) of the capital on Thursday.

Calling for urgent action against climate and inequality, Save the Children launched the global campaign 'Generation Hope' for and with children in Bangladesh.

"Generation Hope" is Save the Children's global flagship campaign, where organizers said its purpose is to repair the broken system. Caring for children and their planet by tackling issues related to economic inequality and the climate emergency.

The campaign also aims to tackle economic inequality by ensuring fair funding to prioritize the rights and welfare of children.
They said, through the world's largest 'Child Hearing' session, Save the Children International has exchanged experiences about climate change and economic inequality with more than 54,500 children from 41 countries. Children's hopes for the future and what needs to be done to address these crises are discussed.

Special Representative of the United Nations Climate Affairs Dr Ian Fly said Save the Children aims to tackle these crises by giving children and young people a platform and opportunity to speak out. We believe 'Generation Hope' is a good medium to do this.
The children present at the event highlighted the effect of climate change on them and said that many of them are suffering from diseases. In the land of six seasons, nature is becoming hostile. The temperature has risen, the ice is melting. The increase in water salinity has created a fresh water crisis.  Developed countries are responsible for this.

The children expressed their involvement in the fight against climate change and demanded that the subject of climate be included as a lesson in children's textbooks.

Experts say we are in for a tough time overall. To deal with this situation, we have to work with children and youth. They should be made aware of 'Loss and Damage'.

They said that the effects of climate change are now beginning to affect all people. Experts urge everyone to work together to save from its horrors.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 members of gang of thieves held in Kurigram
Bangabandhu hi-tech park creates jobs for 14,000 youths in Rajshahi
Migratory birds flocking into Cumilla lakes
One held with 20kg venison from Sundarbans
Water pumpcaretaker stabbed dead in Habiganj
70 held for selling, consuming drugs in city
Two more dengue patients hospitalised
DNCC partners with Detroit to exchange ideas in civic management


Latest News
Dhaka air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Tiny radioactive capsule goes missing in Western Australia
WHO discusses end of COVID-19 emergency status
BPL 2023: Barishal grab top place beating Chattogram
Palestinian gunman kills 7 in east Jerusalem synagogue attack
2 dead, 2 missing as rain pounds New Zealand's largest city
Green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
Most Read News
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
DU students seek resignation of Kuwait Maitree Hall provost
Water pump caretaker stabbed dead in Habiganj
BNP chooses road march as it runs out of breath: Hasan
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
Light to moderate fog expect across much of Bangladesh
Next parliament election will be held as per constitution: Anisul
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft