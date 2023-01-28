Unidentified man’s body recovered from Jatrabari pavement

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a pavement of the capital's Jatrabari Thursday, police said.

The identity of the deceased could not immediately be confirmed.



The man was found lying on the pavement on Kutubkhali Bridge around 7:30am.



On information, police went to the spot and took the man to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he was declared dead around 12:30pm, Mehbah Uddin, sub-inspector of Jatrabari Police Station, said.



Police assumed that the man had been living on the streets and suffering from a long illness. However, the exact cause of his death is pending autopsy and has not been confirmed. UNB



