Nobel Laureate Kailash due to join convocation of CUB

Staff Correspondent



Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Indian child rights activist Kailas Satyarthi is coming to Dhaka. He will share his experience and thoughts with the students of Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) as convocation speaker at the first convocation of the university. CUB is one of the reputed private universities of Bangladesh.



University Chancellor and President of Bangladesh Md Abdul Hamid will be the chief guest at the convocation. The gala event will take place on January 31 at Osmani Memorial Auditorium.



The university family is very excited as it is the first ever convocation for them. Degree holders are eagerly waiting to receive their degrees from the Chancellor.



Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Canadian University of Bangladesh Dr Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat said, "The convocation day is a special milestone for us. We are really fortunate to have Hon'ble President as chief guest and a Nobel Laureate as Convocation Speaker. I am thankful to everyone associated with CUB including our faculties, staffs, students and alumni."



Dr Sarafat has also said, "We are building our permanent campus at Purbachal in an environment friendly atmosphere. Along with facilitated labs, studios, libraries, theaters, study zones, there will also be student lounges, leisure areas, gym, food lounges, etc. The aesthetic permanent campus of the university is being following world-class architectural design."