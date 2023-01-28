Govt plans to mechanise agriculture to modernise, commercialise sector: Minister

Business Correspondent

The government has been working to modernise and commercialize the agriculture sector. The government has made a comprehensive plan for this. mechanization is going to play a very important role in this regard. The Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque opined this during the inauguration programme of the Indo-Bangladesh Agri Mechanization (IBAM) Summit Friday night at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka.



The Minister said, Bangladesh has now become self-sufficient in terms of food grains availability. However, the agenda of the government now is to ensure food security which not only includes grain availability but also at an affordable price with high nutritional value and safe for consumption. He also urged the Indian entrepreneur to set up Bangladesh factories to assemble agricultural machinery.



While speaking as special guest, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said, the recent development of Bangladesh on connectivity, use of inland waterways, transit, and transshipment through Chattogram and Mongla ports towards Northeast India are very promising in terms of economic growth.



The successful launch of two mega projects, the Padma Bridge and the Metro Rail show Bangladesh's solid move to the next tier of development. 100+ economic zones, high-tech parks, and industrial zones with access to utilities present major business opportunities, he added.



FBCCI President Said, Bangladesh is a land of opportunities. HSBC forecast Bangladesh to be the 9th largest consumer market by 2030, ahead of the UK, Germany & Turkey. Moreover, we have a population strength of 160 million people with growing purchasing power.



Md Jashim Uddin said, "We have special facilities for agriculture-based manufacturing units and Indian businesses can take advantage of this opportunity through joint collaboration and investment in the designated economic zones. He invited the Indian business community to attend the upcoming Bangladesh Business Summit in March.



During his speech as the guest of honour, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma thanked TMA, CII, and FBCCI for organizing the Summit. He said that there is widespread appreciation for Indian manufacturers for the supply of high-quality spare parts for tractors, engineers to provide post-sales service, tractors with high turning radius and easy to repair which has enabled the usage of tractors beyond farm activities, to even haulage applications.



Agriculture has a significant contribution to both India's and Bangladesh's economies. Hence farm mechanization is important. There is huge scope for collaboration in agriculture for both Bangladesh and India, he added.



The High Commissioner said, India is the largest export destination of Bangladesh in Asia. At the same time, Bangladesh is the largest business partner of India in the South Asian region. Bangladesh is a very close friend of India and both countries are working together in various sectors.



