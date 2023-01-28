Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 January, 2023, 10:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt plans to mechanise agriculture to modernise, commercialise sector: Minister

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Business Correspondent
The government has been working to modernise and commercialize the agriculture sector. The government has made a comprehensive plan for this. mechanization is going to play a very important role in this regard. The Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque opined this during the inauguration programme of the Indo-Bangladesh Agri Mechanization (IBAM) Summit Friday night at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka.

The Minister said, Bangladesh has now become self-sufficient in terms of food grains availability. However, the agenda of the government now is to ensure food security which not only includes grain availability but also at an affordable price with high nutritional value and safe for consumption. He also urged the Indian entrepreneur to set up Bangladesh factories to assemble agricultural machinery.

While speaking as special guest, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said, the recent development of Bangladesh on connectivity, use of inland waterways, transit, and transshipment through Chattogram and Mongla ports towards Northeast India are very promising in terms of economic growth.

The successful launch of two mega projects, the Padma Bridge and the Metro Rail show Bangladesh's solid move to the next tier of development. 100+ economic zones, high-tech parks, and industrial zones with access to utilities present major business opportunities, he added.

FBCCI President Said, Bangladesh is a land of opportunities. HSBC forecast Bangladesh to be the 9th largest consumer market by 2030, ahead of the UK, Germany & Turkey. Moreover, we have a population strength of 160 million people with growing purchasing power.

Md Jashim Uddin said, "We have special facilities for agriculture-based manufacturing units and Indian businesses can take advantage of this opportunity through joint collaboration and investment in the designated economic zones. He invited the Indian business community to attend the upcoming Bangladesh Business Summit in March.

During his speech as the guest of honour, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma thanked TMA, CII, and FBCCI for organizing the Summit. He said that there is widespread appreciation for Indian manufacturers for the supply of high-quality spare parts for tractors, engineers to provide post-sales service, tractors with high turning radius and easy to repair which has enabled the usage of tractors beyond farm activities, to even haulage applications.

Agriculture has a significant contribution to both India's and Bangladesh's economies. Hence farm mechanization is important. There is huge scope for collaboration in agriculture for both Bangladesh and India, he added.

The High Commissioner said, India is the largest export destination of Bangladesh in Asia. At the same time, Bangladesh is the largest business partner of India in the South Asian region. Bangladesh is a very close friend of India and both countries are working together in various sectors.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nobel Laureate Kailash due to join convocation of CUB
Govt plans to mechanise agriculture to modernise, commercialise sector: Minister
BNP, an old car that ran out of breath: Hasan
Kibria Murder18 yrs on, trial deferred due to lack of witnesses
Matarbari turning to be a South Asian regional hub
BNP faces integration problem with two political alliances  
BNP’s movement runs by invisible remote: Quader
Digital Bangladesh Fair kicks off


Latest News
Dhaka air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Tiny radioactive capsule goes missing in Western Australia
WHO discusses end of COVID-19 emergency status
BPL 2023: Barishal grab top place beating Chattogram
Palestinian gunman kills 7 in east Jerusalem synagogue attack
2 dead, 2 missing as rain pounds New Zealand's largest city
Green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
Most Read News
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
DU students seek resignation of Kuwait Maitree Hall provost
Water pump caretaker stabbed dead in Habiganj
BNP chooses road march as it runs out of breath: Hasan
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
Light to moderate fog expect across much of Bangladesh
Next parliament election will be held as per constitution: Anisul
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft