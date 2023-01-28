Kibria Murder18 yrs on, trial deferred due to lack of witnesses

HABIGANJ, Jan 27: The 18th death anniversary of Shah AMS Kibria, a former finance minister and senior Awami League leader, was observed Friday.



However, the trial of the murder case is yet to make significant progress. Due to the non-appearance of regular witnesses, the date of recording depositions is being deferred repeatedly.



Two cases - one for murder and another under the Explosive Substances Act - filed in this incident are currently pending in the Sylhet Speedy Trial Tribunal. On January 21, the trial was deferred to February 19 as there was no witness present before the court. Sarwar Ahmad Chowdhury Abdal, the official counsel of the case, said there are 171 witnesses in the chargesheet, of which the depositions of 47 witnesses have been recorded so far.



Even a warrant has been issued against the witnesses, but no witness appeared before the court on the last fixed date, he added.

On January 27, 2005, Kibria and four others were killed in a grenade attack on an Awami League rally in the Baidderbazar area of Habiganj. Around 70 people, including incumbent Habiganj-3 constituency parliamentarian Abu Jahir and others were injured. UNB



