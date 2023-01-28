Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 January, 2023, 10:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Kibria Murder18 yrs on, trial deferred due to lack of witnesses

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

HABIGANJ, Jan 27: The 18th death anniversary of Shah AMS Kibria, a former finance minister and senior Awami League leader, was observed Friday.

However, the trial of the murder case is yet to make significant progress. Due to the non-appearance of regular witnesses, the date of recording depositions is being deferred repeatedly.

Two cases - one for murder and another under the Explosive Substances Act - filed in this incident are currently pending in the Sylhet Speedy Trial Tribunal. On January 21, the trial was deferred to February 19 as there was no witness present before the court. Sarwar Ahmad Chowdhury Abdal, the official counsel of the case, said there are 171 witnesses in the chargesheet, of which the depositions of 47 witnesses have been recorded so far.

Even a warrant has been issued against the witnesses, but no witness appeared before the court on the last fixed date, he added.
On January 27, 2005, Kibria and four others were killed in a grenade attack on an Awami League rally in the Baidderbazar area of Habiganj. Around 70 people, including incumbent Habiganj-3 constituency parliamentarian Abu Jahir and others were injured.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nobel Laureate Kailash due to join convocation of CUB
Govt plans to mechanise agriculture to modernise, commercialise sector: Minister
BNP, an old car that ran out of breath: Hasan
Kibria Murder18 yrs on, trial deferred due to lack of witnesses
Matarbari turning to be a South Asian regional hub
BNP faces integration problem with two political alliances  
BNP’s movement runs by invisible remote: Quader
Digital Bangladesh Fair kicks off


Latest News
Dhaka air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Tiny radioactive capsule goes missing in Western Australia
WHO discusses end of COVID-19 emergency status
BPL 2023: Barishal grab top place beating Chattogram
Palestinian gunman kills 7 in east Jerusalem synagogue attack
2 dead, 2 missing as rain pounds New Zealand's largest city
Green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
Most Read News
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
DU students seek resignation of Kuwait Maitree Hall provost
Water pump caretaker stabbed dead in Habiganj
BNP chooses road march as it runs out of breath: Hasan
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
Light to moderate fog expect across much of Bangladesh
Next parliament election will be held as per constitution: Anisul
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft