Matarbari turning to be a South Asian regional hub

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 27: Establishment of several important industrial units including the Matarbari Deep Sea Port has been turning to be the most important export-import hub in South Asian region.



The government has already acquired 2,600 acres of land for setting up three power plants and deep sea port.



The Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCBL) is now establishing three coal-fired power plants while the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is working on the Matarbari Deep Sea Port.



The government is constructing a deep sea port to help the country handle growing volumes of exports and imports to ease the pressure on the country's main sea port Chattogram.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation has been implementing the Single Point Mooring (SPM) for pumping crude petroleum to Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL).



In the meantime, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has already set up one LNG station while another of the same type under way by private sector.



Construction works for the deep sea port project is going on in full swing. The project is likely to be completed by 2026.

According to a reliable source, the government had acquired 1,414 acres of land in 2014 under Matarbari and Dhalghat unions of Moheshkhali for setting up power plants, while additional 1,200 acres of land had been acquired for super critical power plants.

The Matarbari Deep Sea Port Development Project began with the finance of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The CPA ended the process of acquiring 1,225 acres of land for constructing the port at Moheshkhali. In the first phase, a total of 283 acres of land were acquired. A coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond will be built. JICA agreed to finance the project with the investment of more than US $500 millions.



At the port, mother vessels with more than 16-metre draft will be able to berth. Currently at the Chattogram Port jetties, the vessels with 10-metre draft can take berth. The container vessel with only 2800 TEUs of container can berth at the jetties. At the deep-sea port, the vessels carrying more than 8000 TEUs of container will be able to berth. Already the construction of a 14.3km long, 250m wide and 18.5m deep channel for the port has been completed. The work to widen the channel by another 100 metres is underway.



Besides, Matarbari power plant will go for experimental electricity generation in December this year. Initially one unit having 600 MW power generation capacity will go for experimental operation in December and commercial commissioning will be in January in 2024.



According to the project details, Matarbari Power Plant constructed a jetty for unloading coal and silos to store coal for 60 days. The plant will need 13,104 tons coal per day for generating electricity. The overall physical progress of the project is 75 per cent, financial progress is 57 per cent. The physical progress of the Port and Power plant is 88 per cent.



Earlier, a loan agreement was signed between the government and JICA on 16 June 2014. Under the deal, JICA will give Tk 43.921 crore as project support, while the remaining Tk 7.933 will be provided from the Bangladesh government and CPGCBL.



A consortium of Japan's Sumitomo Corporation, Toshiba Corporation and IHI Corporation has been working as the EPC contractor for the Matarbari 1200 MW ultra-super critical coal-based power plant project.



