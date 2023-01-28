Video
BNP faces integration problem with two political alliances  

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Walid Khan

BNP started simultaneous movement to oust the Awami League government with two political alliances Ganatantra Mancha and Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote. Now disagreement arises among the leaders of the Ganatantra Mancha following different political decisions.

The Ganatantra Mancha leaders said, Alliance was made with the combination of different political parties of different ideologies. That's why we need some time to integrate.

The party leaders of the alliance also claimed that the government is conspiring to split the alliance.

ASM Abdur Rab Secretary-General of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and Ganatantra Mancha of the standing committee said to the Daily Observer, "The main structure of the anti-government movement has been created. But now many leaders of political parties are not directly participating in the movement fearing police harassment. As the days go by, the participation of common people and political party workers will increase in these movements."

About the Ganatrantra Mancha, he said, "A new coalition needs some time to set its direction. But even if there is some disagreement about the procedure of our movement, we have same goal to oust AL government."

"Very soon we will overcome with the misunderstandings and dissensions to bring down the government from power through a strong movement," Abdur Rab added.

The leader of the alliance said that there is no problem with the leadership of the Ganatrantra Mancha.

Chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon Junaid Saki said, "The Ganagrantra Mancha consist with new and old political parties. We will make our movement successful with the combination of youth and elders leaders."

Mentioning that, "The AL has realised that the Ganatantra Mancha will play an important role to oust the government from power," Saki said, "That is why they have started conspiracy to split this political alliances. I call on all political parties, new and old, to be aware of the government's conspiracy." Many leaders of the alliance advised each party to conduct separate movement on the street along with the Ganatrantra Mancha.

Nurul Haque Nur said, "In the current context of the movement to bring down the government, the street movement has got utmost importance. In this situation, we want to protest on the streets, but many parties of the alliances need more time to take the streets."

He said, "We have presented some of our own agendas to the coalition. Hope the leaders of the alliances will seriously consider the matter."

Nur also said, "We have same goal to conduct elections under a neutral government. We will work together to achieve this goal."


