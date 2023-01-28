BNP’s movement runs by invisible remote: Quader

Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday commented that the movement of BNP alliance is running on invisible remote control. He said, "BNP and its associates are spreading all the fake news in the country."



Quader said this in a joint meeting with the Central Executive Council and Dhaka city North and South AL and the President-General Secretaries of affiliated organizations. The joint meeting was held at the central office of Awami League on 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.



Obaidul Quader said, "BNP alliance is looking at foreigners. They are lobbying to ban Bangladesh. BNP has formed an alliance with all the anti-Awami League forces and several bad forces."



Awami League general secretary said that Ziaur Rahman was not a reader and a declarer of Independence rather he conducted the brutal incident of 1975 to destroy the Awami League and the result of Liberation War.



Quader said, "Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has ordered not to incite any conflict in the programmes of BNP and like-minded parties. However, Awami League will hold programmes every day until the next general election."



