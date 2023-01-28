Video
BNP’s movement runs by invisible remote: Quader

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Staff Correspondent
Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday commented that the movement of BNP alliance is running on invisible remote control. He said, "BNP and its associates are spreading all the fake news in the country."

Quader said this in a joint meeting with the Central Executive Council and Dhaka city North and South AL and the President-General Secretaries of affiliated organizations. The joint meeting was held at the central office of Awami League on 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Obaidul Quader said, "BNP alliance is looking at foreigners. They are lobbying to ban Bangladesh. BNP has formed an alliance with all the anti-Awami League forces and several bad forces."

Awami League general secretary said that Ziaur Rahman was not a reader and a declarer of Independence rather he conducted the brutal incident of 1975 to destroy the Awami League and the result of Liberation War.

Quader said, "Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has ordered not to incite any conflict in the programmes of BNP and like-minded parties. However, Awami League will hold programmes every day until the next general election."


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft