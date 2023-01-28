Video
Saturday, 28 January, 2023
Front Page

4 killed in road accidents

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

At least four people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Bhola, Savar, Mymensingh and Tangail.
Our Bhola Correspondent reports a woman died after a microbus ran over her in Bhola's Sadar upazila on Friday. The deceased was identified as Joynab Bibi, 50, wife of Mozammel Hossain of Purbachar Elisha.

Mamunur Rashid, Sub-Inspector of Bhola Model Police Station said an Elisha Ferry Ghat-bound microbus from Bhola hit Joynab while crossing the Bhola-Elisha road at Godown point around 9:30am, leaving her critically injured.

As locals seized the microbus, its driver rushed Joynab to Bhola 250-Bed General Hospital in the same vehicle. However, the driver fled from the hospital after doctors declared her dead, added the police official.

Our Savar Correspondent adds a battery-run auto-rickshaw driver was killed when a speedy ambulance hit the three-wheeler onDhaka-Aricha highway in Savar on Thursday night. Four passengers, including two children, of the
auto-rickshaw were also injured during the incident. They were admitted to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar. The identity of the deceased and the injured people could not be known immediately.

Officer-In-Charge of Savar Highway Police Azizul Haque said the accident occurred on Dhaka-Aricha highway in front of the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC) around 8:00pm on Thursday when a Dhaka-bound speedy ambulance knocked down the auto-rickshaw while it was taking sharp turn, leaving auto driver dead on the spot and four members of family injured.

The injured were taken to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar, he said, adding that they are trying to trace out the ambulance.
Our Mymensingh Correspondent a young man was killed and five others were injured in a road accident at Bhaluka upazila in Mymensingh district.

The accident occurred on Thursday night at Bharaduba of the upazila on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway. The dead was Md Deepak, 24, a resident of Fulbaria upazila.

He said a speeding bus collided with a goods-laden truck while overtaking in the Bharaduba area. Six passengers were injured. Locals rescued the injured and took to hospitals.

Later, Deepak died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 5:00am while undergoing treatment. Bharaduba Highway Police In-charge Riad Mahmud confirmed the matter.

Our Tangail Correspondent writes an elderly man was killed as a truck ran over him in front of Chakdhai Chakladarpara Govt Primary School at Katuli union in Sadar Upazila of Tangail district on Friday morning.

Deceased Abdul Halim, 70, was a resident of Kristonagar village under Hugra union in the upazila.

According to locals, a sand laden truck ran over the elderly man when he was returning home after selling vegetables, leaving him dead on the spot.  Kagmari Police Outpost In-charge Sheikh Shahinur Rahman confirmed the matter.


