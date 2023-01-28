Prices of essentials keep rising

Business Correspondent

The prices of dry chilli, rice, egg, broiler chicken, different vegetables and milk powder increased in the city's kitchen market on Friday.



Consumers claimed that some relief returned to the market recently as the supply of winter vegetables increased. This is also reflected in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the inflation rate. But the prices of daily necessities have started increasing again.

On Friday in the kitchen market, several daily products were sold at a high price. In this, the prices of winter vegetables and broiler chicken have increased. These are being sold at a higher price of Tk 10 to Tk 20 per kg.



While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that the prices of daily necessities have started to increase in the market. The price of fish has increased on the pretext of an increase in the price of fish meal and low supply of fish due to excessive winter in rural areas.



Almost every product is selling at Tk 05 to Tk 10 more than before. The reason for this is that the traders talk about the supply shortage, but in reality it was not seen. It costs Tk 80 to buy one kg of brinjal. A kg of long brinjal is being sold at Tk 60. Radish kg is also still Tk 35. Cauliflower and cabbage are being sold at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per piece. Corolla is sold for Tk 60 to Tk 70 kg, cucumber Tk 50 to Tk 60, tomato Tk 30 to Tk 50 and chichinga Tk 60 to Tk 70.



Katal fish is being sold at Tk 300 to Tk 350 per kg, Tilapia Tk 220, Pabda Tk 550, Mola Tk 360, Shol Tk 600 to Tk 700, Tengra small at Tk 500 and big at Tk 600 to Tk 650, Rui at Tk 260 to Tk 280, Shrimp at Tk 600. Singi fish is being sold at Tk 550 to Tk 600, Pangash Tk 170 to Tk 180, Koi Tk 260 and Boal Tk 550 to Tk 650. Last week, 1 kg of hilsa was available for Tk 1,250, but now it costs Tk 1400.



The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has withdrawn duty on import of rice till March 31 to stabilize the market. However, no positive impact was seen in the market. On the contrary, thin rice is being sold at an additional price of two to three taka. There is no effect on the price of rice in the market even in Amon season. Only the price of coarse rice fell slightly. However, within a few days, the price of fine rice has increased up to Tk 3 per kg. The miniket rice is being sold at Tk 68 to Tk 75 per kg depending on the market and quality. Good quality Nazirshail rice is Tk 75 to 85 per kg.



Besides, beef is being sold at Tk 700 per kg, mutton is being sold at Tk 1,000 per kg, Sonali chicken at Tk 250 to Tk 260 per kg, layer chicken at Tk 250 to Tk 260 and broiler at Tk 160 per kg. Buyers said that most of the shops are selling chicken at a price of Tk 10 more than before.



Meanwhile, the price of eggs is stable in Karwan Bazar, but it has been seen that farm chicken eggs are being sold at a higher price of Tk 10 to Tk 15 per dozen. The egg sold at Tk 120 in the karwan kitchen market but it is seen to be sold at Tk 130 to Tk 140 in many markets. And in super shops, a dozen are being sold for more than Tk 150. However, local duck and chicken eggs are still being sold at high prices. Buyers are buying at a price of Tk 220 to Tk 240 per dozen. Also, eggs are being sold at higher prices in retail recently.



Buyer said that there was some relief in the market for a few months. Now suddenly the prices have started to increase. It needs to be investigated whether there is any syndicate behind it. Otherwise the market will become unstable again. And if it is due to natural causes, the problem should be found and solved.



Milk powder is being sold at a price of Tk 70 higher than last week. The shopkeepers sold 1 kg of powdered milk at Tk 880 last week, but this week they are selling it at Tk 950.



Meanwhile, the sugar market is also high. Now sugar is not available below Tk 120 per kg. From February 1, the price of sugar per kg will increase by Tk 5. According to TCB data, the price of sugar rose by more than 2 per cent per kg in the last one week.

Local ginger priced at Tk 180 per kg is being sold at Tk 200 this week. Buyers claim that the prices of all things are high in the market now. Now per kg of local ginger has stopped at Tk 200. The price of garlic has also increased by Tk 150 to Tk 180.

According to TCB, the prices of ginger were Tk 50 to Tk 110 lower, garlic prices Tk 45 to Tk 127 lower and dry chilli prices Tk 75 to Tk 152 lower in the same period last year.



