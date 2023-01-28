Video
Russian missiles kill 11 in Ukraine after tank pledge

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

A blistering wave of Russian strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure killed 11 people on Thursday, a day after Germany and the United States pledged heavy tanks for Kyiv.

The stepped-up military aid swept aside long-standing misgivings among allies and signalled a surge of Western support for a counteroffensive against the Russian invasion.

The latest wave of Russian attacks came as the Kremlin said it perceived the tanks "as direct involvement in the conflict".
Many Ukrainians welcomed the move, with a doctor who only gave her first name Liza telling AFP near the frontline city of Bakhmut that "this should have happened sooner and in bigger quantities".

As a result of Russia's latest missile strikes, 11 people were killed and 11 others were wounded, Ukraine's emergency services said.
Earlier in the day, officials said that a 55-year-old man was killed in Kyiv by fragments of a missile that was shot down by Ukrainian air defence systems.

The Ukrainian army said its forces destroyed 47 out of the 55 missiles launched by Russia.


