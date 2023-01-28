Plastic use rampant defying HC order

Muhammad Yeasin



Plastic pollution has increased at an alarming rate in the country defying the High Court orders that banned single-use of plastic product in coastal areas and all hotels, motels across the country.



In an order, the High Court had on January 6 in 2020 ordered the government to strictly enforce the ban of plastic products across the country through regular market monitoring by 2021, but polythene bags are still openly sold and used under the very nose of the law enforcement officials, who take no action against the violators of the rule.



The government has still not managed to close down the illegal polythene manufacturing factories in the country even after the High Court directive.



Following a writ petition jointly filed by 11 rights organizations, including the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), the then HC bench led by Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury directed the authorities concerned to ban single use plastic products in coastal areas, hotels, motels, and restaurants across the country within the next one year.



More than three years have passed since then, but no visible progress has been made on that front either.



Amid this situation, BELA on Thursday threatening the authorities concerned of the government to file a petition with the High Court seeking a contempt ruling against the respondents for flouting the court's directives issued on January 6, 2020.



The legal notice asked the authorities concerned to immediately implement the earlier directive of the High Court that banned the use of disposable plastic containers.



In the notice, BELA also asked the government to implement another court directive to strictly enforce a ban imposed by the environment and forest ministry on April 8, 2002, on the marketing and use of polythene or plastic bags.



In the notice, BELA further requested the government to carry out the order of the court to regularly monitor the situation and shut down factories manufacturing polythene bags and plastic containers across the country and seize their machinery.



Environmental activists have warned time and time again that unabated plastic pollution poses serious threats to human and animal health due to a lack of effective action to reduce plastic production and safe management in the country.



They also said the hazardous effects of plastic, particularly single-use plastics, were violations of citizens' constitutional rights to life, health and environment.



Besides, health experts said plastic can exist in soil and water for a long time as it is not biodegradable and it may turn into leachate. In addition, the material can get mixed with the food chain and enter the human body causing diseases and deaths.

In the current situation in Bangladesh, it is hard to believe that the country was the first in the globe to ban the use of polythene bags decades ago.



Plastic products, especially polythene shopping bags, were introduced in the early 1980s. The bags were light, cheap, and could be easily disposed of- all of which made them hugely popular.



But the repercussions of such abundant use of these bags came to the spotlight in 1998, after a deadly flood ravaged the country. As water began to recede, authorities found the sewerage lines clogged with heaps of polythene bags leading to massive water-logging.

A few years later, in 2002, the government banned thin polythene and plastic bags, making Bangladesh the first country in the world to slap such a restriction.



Article 6a of the Environment Protection Act 2002 states that production, marketing or use of any kind of single-use plastic bags and polythene that is harmful to the environment is a punishable act. But the law has had little impact in preventing harmful plastic use.

The ban, hailed as a major step towards reducing environmental pollution, worked for a few years. But then the effect of the restrictions started to wane thanks to a lax enforcement of the law and lack of environment-friendly alternatives.



Twenty years down the line, these polythene and plastic bags have become an integral part of daily lives as they are used indiscriminately for household and industrial purposes.



"There was a time when we took reusable bags to grocery shops but now, poly bags are available at the vegetable market as well as super shops," said Sharif Jamil, general secretary of the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA).



He added that many countries have adopted the 'polluters pay policy' where bags are offered to shoppers only if they need them, and that too in exchange for a certain amount of toll.

That is how, by including the people, regulations can be implemented, he said.

According to a World Bank study, Bangladesh's annual per capita plastic consumption in urban areas tripled in 15 years to nine kg in 2020.

The situation is the worst in Dhaka city, where its usage is significantly higher than the national average. According to the World Bank statistics, in 2020, the per capita plastic consumption in Dhaka stood at 22 kg, up from 9.2 kg in 2005.



The megacity generates about 646 tonnes of plastic waste daily in Dhaka, which accounts for 10 per cent of all wastes generated in Bangladesh. However, only 37.2 per cent of the plastic waste in Dhaka was recycled, said the World Bank study.



A 2018 report published by Earth Day Network ranked Bangladesh 10th out of the top 20 plastic polluting countries in the world.

According to the Department of Environment (DoE), Bangladesh generates around 3,000 tonnes of plastic waste every day.



Chief executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) Advocate Syeda Rizwana Hasan said that it is very much unfortunate that despite the High Court directive the authorities concerned could not stop the use of plastic product in any place of the country.



"We have sent a legal notice to implement the High Court directive. If the authorities concerned would not take action immediately as per the demand of our notice. We will file a contempt of court petition against them. Hope we will get a good result through the court," she noted.



