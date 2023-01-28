Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 January, 2023, 10:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Israel hits Gaza as conflict flares after W Bank clashes

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Israeli jets struck Gaza overnight on Friday in retaliation for two rockets fired by Palestinian, further escalating tensions after one of the worst days of violence in the occupied West Bank in years.

The rockets fired from Gaza overnight set off alarms in Israeli communities near the border with the southern coastal strip controlled by Hamas but there were no reports of casualties.

The cross-border fire came after an Israeli raid on a refugee camp in the West Bank on Thursday that killed at least nine Palestinians, the highest single-day death toll in years.

Another man died in a separate incident in al-Ramm outside Jerusalem, bringing the Palestinian death toll so far in 2023 to at least 30.

The raid, the latest in a near-daily series of clashes in the West Bank over the past year, came days before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to visit Israel and the West Bank.

The months of violence, which surged after a spate of lethal attacks in Israel last year, have drawn fears the conflict could spiral out of control, triggering a broader confrontation between Palestinians and Israel.

The US State Department issued a statement on Thursday saying it was "deeply concerned" with the violence in the West Bank and urged both sides to de-escalate the conflict.

In Gaza, large rallies were planned for the afternoon following Friday prayers. In the aftermath of Thursday's raid, the Palestinian Authority, which has limited governing powers in the West Bank, said it was suspending a security cooperation arrangement with Israel that is widely credited with helping to keep order in the territory and preventing attacks against Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned to power this year at the head of one of the most right-wing governments in Israel's history, said Israel was not looking to escalate the situation, although he ordered security forces to be on alert.

The Israeli Defence Force said Friday's air strikes in Gaza targeted an underground rocket manufacturing site and a military base used by Hamas.    


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 killed in road accidents
Prices of essentials keep rising
Protests against Quran burning held across the Middle East
50 cases filed under Torture, Death in Custody  Act in 10 yrs: ASKOne accused punished till date
Russian missiles kill 11 in Ukraine after tank pledge
446 students commit suicide in 2022: StudyDhaka sees peak in rates
Fugitive convict held from Gazipur
Plastic use rampant defying HC order


Latest News
Dhaka air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Tiny radioactive capsule goes missing in Western Australia
WHO discusses end of COVID-19 emergency status
BPL 2023: Barishal grab top place beating Chattogram
Palestinian gunman kills 7 in east Jerusalem synagogue attack
2 dead, 2 missing as rain pounds New Zealand's largest city
Green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
Most Read News
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
DU students seek resignation of Kuwait Maitree Hall provost
Water pump caretaker stabbed dead in Habiganj
BNP chooses road march as it runs out of breath: Hasan
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
Light to moderate fog expect across much of Bangladesh
Next parliament election will be held as per constitution: Anisul
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft