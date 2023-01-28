Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 January, 2023, 10:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

IEB flays DCs' proposal over dev projects

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) has protested the proposal of the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) seeking power of financial expenditure of projects including preparation of development project estimates, design and supervision.

The proposal was presented at the recently held DCs conference. IEB issued a press release, signed by its General Secretary Engr Shahadat Hossain Shiblu, in this regard. "The statement presented by the DCs about the development project in the DCs Conference 2023 is unrealistic and unreasonable. By raising such demands, the DCs are violating existing procurement laws," IEB said in the release after an emergency meeting on Thursday night.

In light of the Rule-12 of PPR 2008, technically competent engineering firms and LGED implemented public works of the Ministry of Lands and the Ministry of Public Administration. The opinion of the DCs shows that they are more competent than engineers in preparing technical project estimates, design, supervision and quality assurance, said the release.

The DCs said that estimating, designing, monitoring and maintaining quality of projects through engineers is a problem in project implementation -- IEB thinks such comments are tantamount to extreme audacity, it said in the release.

"If the DCs do their coordination work properly, the projects will be implemented on time. The issue of such demand of DCs was resolved only by suspending the order of the Ministry of Public Administration dated January 18 of 2022. The proposal raised by the DCs caused great outrage among the engineers and the engineers expressed deep concern about the continuation of the development programmes in the country," the release added.

The IEB urged the government not to consider the proposal of the DCs. Otherwise, engineers of the country will be forced to undertake tougher programmes to keep the country's development activities ongoing, it said further.

IEB central leaders, chiefs of various engineering organisations led by IEB President Nurul Huda and more than one hundred engineers were present at the meeting on Thursday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 killed in road accidents
Prices of essentials keep rising
Protests against Quran burning held across the Middle East
50 cases filed under Torture, Death in Custody  Act in 10 yrs: ASKOne accused punished till date
Russian missiles kill 11 in Ukraine after tank pledge
446 students commit suicide in 2022: StudyDhaka sees peak in rates
Fugitive convict held from Gazipur
Plastic use rampant defying HC order


Latest News
Dhaka air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Tiny radioactive capsule goes missing in Western Australia
WHO discusses end of COVID-19 emergency status
BPL 2023: Barishal grab top place beating Chattogram
Palestinian gunman kills 7 in east Jerusalem synagogue attack
2 dead, 2 missing as rain pounds New Zealand's largest city
Green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
Most Read News
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
DU students seek resignation of Kuwait Maitree Hall provost
Water pump caretaker stabbed dead in Habiganj
BNP chooses road march as it runs out of breath: Hasan
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
Light to moderate fog expect across much of Bangladesh
Next parliament election will be held as per constitution: Anisul
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft