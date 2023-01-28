IEB flays DCs' proposal over dev projects

The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) has protested the proposal of the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) seeking power of financial expenditure of projects including preparation of development project estimates, design and supervision.



The proposal was presented at the recently held DCs conference. IEB issued a press release, signed by its General Secretary Engr Shahadat Hossain Shiblu, in this regard. "The statement presented by the DCs about the development project in the DCs Conference 2023 is unrealistic and unreasonable. By raising such demands, the DCs are violating existing procurement laws," IEB said in the release after an emergency meeting on Thursday night.



In light of the Rule-12 of PPR 2008, technically competent engineering firms and LGED implemented public works of the Ministry of Lands and the Ministry of Public Administration. The opinion of the DCs shows that they are more competent than engineers in preparing technical project estimates, design, supervision and quality assurance, said the release.



The DCs said that estimating, designing, monitoring and maintaining quality of projects through engineers is a problem in project implementation -- IEB thinks such comments are tantamount to extreme audacity, it said in the release.



"If the DCs do their coordination work properly, the projects will be implemented on time. The issue of such demand of DCs was resolved only by suspending the order of the Ministry of Public Administration dated January 18 of 2022. The proposal raised by the DCs caused great outrage among the engineers and the engineers expressed deep concern about the continuation of the development programmes in the country," the release added.



The IEB urged the government not to consider the proposal of the DCs. Otherwise, engineers of the country will be forced to undertake tougher programmes to keep the country's development activities ongoing, it said further.



IEB central leaders, chiefs of various engineering organisations led by IEB President Nurul Huda and more than one hundred engineers were present at the meeting on Thursday.



