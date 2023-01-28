BD condemns killing in Jenin refugee camp

Bangladesh strongly condemned the violence and the killing of 10 Palestinians, including children and elderly, by the Israeli occupation forces in Jenin refugee camp Thursday, said the foreign ministry.



The massacre led to the wounding of dozens, the storming of Jenin Hospital as well as the demolition of facilities of the Jenin refugee camp.



Bangladesh regularly expresses deep concern over the repeated violations and "disregard of basic civil norms, international human rights laws and international accords by the Israeli forces."



The country denounces the policies adopted by the Israeli occupation forces and continued attacks on the city of Jerusalem and the holy sites, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque.



Also, it urges the international community to take sustained measures to end such violent attacks, demolition of houses and hinder the medical treatment of the wounded civilians and end the "heinous actions" in the occupied territories.



Bangladesh "firmly supports the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine for a sovereign and independent homeland and reaffirms its position in favour of establishing an independent state of Palestine based on a two-state solution." UNB





