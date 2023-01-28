Video
Saturday, 28 January, 2023, 10:05 AM
Muktijoddha SKC blank Rahmatganj 2-0 in BPL

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Muktijoddha Sangsad registered their second win in the Bangladesh Premier League football when they defeated old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 2-0 goals held on Friday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
In the day's match, midfielder Aminur Rahman Sajib and Burundian striker Salemani Landry Ndikumana scored one goal each for Muktijoddha after leading the first half by 1-0 goal.

Muktijoddha found the net in the injury time of the first half first half when Sajib broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Muktijoddha in the 45+2nd minute.

After the breather, Landry Ndikumana scored the second goal for Muktijoddha in the 54th minute of the match.

Rahmatganj however tried their best to stage a fight back in the match, but they failed to score any goal in the remaining proceeding and eventually they had to leave the field with empty hand. With the day's win, the freedom fighters Muktijoddha Sangsad KC secured seven points from seven matches while Rahmatganj MFS remained at their previous credit of five points playing six matches.



