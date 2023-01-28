Bangladesh Premier League 2023Riders strike down Strikers in low scoring affair

After batting collapse in the first match at home venue, Sylhet Strikers conceded a six-wicket defeat on Friday against Rangpur Riders at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.



RRs won the toss and invited SSs to bat first. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza-led side had started losing wickets from the very early as opener Tom Moores departed on two and his partner Najmul Hossain Shanto fall out on nine. Hat-trick ducks later on, made the day worse for Strikers as Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim all returned to the dugout without posting anything next to their names. Iman Wasim (1) and Thisra Perera (3) joined the wicket throwing procession as Sylhet had been on threat to be bowled out for the lowest total in the BPL history, which is Khulna Titan's 44 against the same opponents in 2016. Sylhet however, were on 18 for seven at that juncture of the match.



Couple of bucks afterward, rescued Strikers from the disgrace but not from the defeat as Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who came to bat at eight, played a responsible 41-run knock from 36 deliveries with five boundaries and couple of over boundaries while skipper Mashrafe piled up run-a-ball 21 with twin sixes. The last two batters Mohammad Amir and Rejaur Rahman Raza both remained unbeaten on three, as SSs were able to post 92 runs on the board losing nine wickets.



Hasan Mahmud and Azmatullah Omarzai notched three wickets each, Mahedi Hasan got two and Haris Rauf picked the rest.



Needing 93, Riders were also facing trouble as they lost top four batters cheaply. Opener Naim Sheikh (18 off 21), Mahedi (8 off 15), Shoaib Malik (0 off 1) and Omarzai (4 off nine) got out early but experienced opener Rony Talukdar had been very steady at the other end and wrapped up the game remaining unbeaten on 41 off 38 while Mohammad Nawaz was batting on 18 off 13 as Riders reached on target losing four wickets with 26 balls to spare.



Mashrafe took two wickets for 18 runs while Amir and Raza shared one wicket each.



Omarzai was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant spell.





