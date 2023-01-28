Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 January, 2023, 10:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League 2023Riders strike down Strikers in low scoring affair

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

After batting collapse in the first match at home venue, Sylhet Strikers conceded a six-wicket defeat on Friday against Rangpur Riders at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

RRs won the toss and invited SSs to bat first. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza-led side had started losing wickets from the very early as opener Tom Moores departed on two and his partner Najmul Hossain Shanto fall out on nine. Hat-trick ducks later on, made the day worse for Strikers as Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim all returned to the dugout without posting anything next to their names. Iman Wasim (1) and Thisra Perera (3) joined the wicket throwing procession as Sylhet had been on threat to be bowled out for the lowest total in the BPL history, which is Khulna Titan's 44 against the same opponents in 2016. Sylhet however, were on 18 for seven at that juncture of the match.

Couple of bucks afterward, rescued Strikers from the disgrace but not from the defeat as Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who came to bat at eight, played a responsible 41-run knock from 36 deliveries with five boundaries and couple of over boundaries while skipper Mashrafe piled up run-a-ball 21 with twin sixes. The last two batters Mohammad Amir and Rejaur Rahman Raza both remained unbeaten on three, as SSs were able to post 92 runs on the board losing nine wickets.

Hasan Mahmud and Azmatullah Omarzai notched three wickets each, Mahedi Hasan got two and Haris Rauf picked the rest.

Needing 93, Riders were also facing trouble as they lost top four batters cheaply. Opener Naim Sheikh (18 off 21), Mahedi (8 off 15), Shoaib Malik (0 off 1) and Omarzai (4 off nine) got out early but experienced opener Rony Talukdar had been very steady at the other end and wrapped up the game remaining unbeaten on 41 off 38 while Mohammad Nawaz was batting on 18 off 13 as Riders reached on target losing four wickets with 26 balls to spare.

Mashrafe took two wickets for 18 runs while Amir and Raza shared one wicket each.

Omarzai was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant spell.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Muktijoddha SKC blank Rahmatganj 2-0 in BPL
Indian trailblazer Mirza bows out of Grand Slam tennis
Bangladesh Premier League 2023Riders strike down Strikers in low scoring affair
Lara takes up new West Indies role
Dyche set to take charge at Everton
All-female umpiring panel for first time at women's T20 WC
Dhaka Abahani win battle of prestige
Ctg Abahani lose valuable points in BPL


Latest News
Dhaka air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Tiny radioactive capsule goes missing in Western Australia
WHO discusses end of COVID-19 emergency status
BPL 2023: Barishal grab top place beating Chattogram
Palestinian gunman kills 7 in east Jerusalem synagogue attack
2 dead, 2 missing as rain pounds New Zealand's largest city
Green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
Most Read News
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
DU students seek resignation of Kuwait Maitree Hall provost
Water pump caretaker stabbed dead in Habiganj
BNP chooses road march as it runs out of breath: Hasan
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
Light to moderate fog expect across much of Bangladesh
Next parliament election will be held as per constitution: Anisul
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft