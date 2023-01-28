Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 January, 2023, 10:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Lara takes up new West Indies role

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

MIAMI, JAN 27: Former West Indies batting star and captain Brian Lara has agreed to take on a role as 'performance mentor' with the West Indies teams and academy, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Thursday.

CWI said that Lara's new role will be to "support the various head coaches in providing players with tactical advice and improving their game sense".

Lara played 131 tests for West Indies averaging 52.88 and making 11,953 runs. He also scored 10,405 runs in One Day Internationals.

The left-hander holds the record for the highest score in a test innings with his unbeaten 400 against England in Antigua in 2004.
Lara will work alongside Jimmy Adams, the CWI's Director of Cricket, on strategy and planning for major tournaments.

"Having spent time with the players and coaches in Australia and in discussions with CWI, I really believe that I can help the players with their mental approach to the game and with their tactics to be more successful," Lara said.    


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Muktijoddha SKC blank Rahmatganj 2-0 in BPL
Indian trailblazer Mirza bows out of Grand Slam tennis
Bangladesh Premier League 2023Riders strike down Strikers in low scoring affair
Lara takes up new West Indies role
Dyche set to take charge at Everton
All-female umpiring panel for first time at women's T20 WC
Dhaka Abahani win battle of prestige
Ctg Abahani lose valuable points in BPL


Latest News
Dhaka air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Tiny radioactive capsule goes missing in Western Australia
WHO discusses end of COVID-19 emergency status
BPL 2023: Barishal grab top place beating Chattogram
Palestinian gunman kills 7 in east Jerusalem synagogue attack
2 dead, 2 missing as rain pounds New Zealand's largest city
Green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
Most Read News
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
DU students seek resignation of Kuwait Maitree Hall provost
Water pump caretaker stabbed dead in Habiganj
BNP chooses road march as it runs out of breath: Hasan
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
Light to moderate fog expect across much of Bangladesh
Next parliament election will be held as per constitution: Anisul
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft