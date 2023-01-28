Video
Saturday, 28 January, 2023, 10:04 AM
All-female umpiring panel for first time at women's T20 WC

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The women's T20 World Cup in South Africa next month will feature for the first time an all-female panel of match officials, the International Cricket Council announced on Friday.

Previous tournaments have all included a number of male umpires or match referees but for the South African event, all 13 officials -- 10 umpires and three referees -- will be women.

Wasim Khan, ICC's general manager - cricket, said he was "thrilled" by the appointments.

"This announcement is a reflection of our intent... and just the start of our journey where men and women enjoy the same opportunities across our sport," he said.

"We are committed to continuing to support our female match officials and provide opportunities to showcase their talents on the global stage."

The panel includes seven first-timers at the women's T20 World Cup and reflects a constant rise in the number of women officiating in global tournaments.

"It shows the next generation that there is a career and a pathway that takes them to the very top of the game, the World Cup, even if you're not a player," said Snehal Pradhan, ICC manager - women's cricket.

"It shows that there are so many ways to get involved."

The Australian Claire Polosak is the most experienced of the umpires, having officiated in every women's World Cup, T20 and ODI, since 2016.

England's Anna Harris is the youngest of the umpires at just 24, as she makes her debut at a major international event.
Match Officials at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023
Match Referees: GS Lakshmi (IND), Shandre Fritz (RSA), Michell Pereira (SRL)

Umpires:
Sue Redfern (ENG), Eloise Sheridan (AUS), Claire Polosak (AUS), Jacqueline Williams (WIS), Kim Cotton (NZL), Lauren Agenbag (RSA), Anna Harris (ENG), Vrinda Rathi (IND), N Janani (IND), Nimali Perera (SRL).



