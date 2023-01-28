Dhaka Abahani win battle of prestige

Abahani Limited Dhaka won the battle of prestige as they blanked their arch-rival Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited by 2-0 goals in te Bangladesh Premier League football held on Friday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.



In the proceeding, Brazilian forward Peter Nworah and Costa Rican forward Daniel Colindres scored one goal in both halves to secure Abahani's facile victory on the day.



Abahani went attack and got reap early when Peter Nworah scored the first goal for his team in the 12th minute.

Back with a 1-0 lead, Abahani Limited came to the field with more organised way in the second half and kept their pressure on over Mohammedan creating some scoring chances. Daniel Colindres doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Abahani Limited in the 58th minute of the match.



Mohammedan however tried their best to stage a fight back in the match, but they could not convert any in the remaining proceeding.



Abahani Limited dominated almost the proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Mohammedan were off-colored.



The day's win saw, the popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited raised their tally to 15 points from seven matches while the black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan SC, who are struggling to improve their position in the point's table, remained at their previous collection of six points playing six matches.



Saturday's matches: Bashundhara Kings vs Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at Bashundhara Sports Complex and Fortis Football Club vs Bangladesh Police FC at Rajshahi district Stadium in Rajshahi. Both the matches kick off at 3.30 pm.





