Ctg Abahani lose valuable points in BPL

Chittagong Abahani Limited lost valuable points as they were forced to play a 1-1 goal draw by Azampur Football Club Uttara in the Bangladesh Premier League football held on Friday at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.



In the day's match, Kyrgyz midfielder Sultanbek Momunov scored for AFC Uttara while Nigerian forward Ojukwu David Ifegwu netted for Chittagong Abahani Limited.



Sultanbek Momunov gave AFC Uttar a deserving lead from a penalty early in the 7th minute and they maintained the lead till the first half.



After the resumption, Chittagong Abahani Limited however staged a fight back in the match when Ojukwu David Ifegwu restored the parity converting a spot kick in the 58th minute of the match.



After that both the teams failed to take the lead in the remaining proceeding and eventually they had to leave the field splitting one point each.



