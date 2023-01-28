Shorna nominated for U19 WC most valuable player award

Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket team all-rounder Shorna Akter nominated for the Most Valuable Player award of the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.



Shorna, the right arm hard hitting, piled up 153 runs at an average of 51 from five innings she appeared.



The Bangladesh all-rounder has been a breath of fresh air at the tournament and it's no surprise to learn that the powerful right-hander is tied for the most sixes hit at the event, says an ICC media release on Friday.



Shorna's highest score came when she managed an unbeaten 50 against Sri Lanka, but the 16-year-old's 23 in the first-round group match may have been more influential as Bangladesh crushed the highly-favoured Australia line-up by seven wickets.



The teenager has also chipped in with the ball, claiming a valuable wicket against the UAE while keeping the scoring rate down with her decent leg-spin.



The ICC revealed five names for the award and kept open for fan's voting to determine the best of the best. Voting will continue till next week.



India's Shweta Sehrawat for her 231 runs at an average of 115.50, English diva Grace Scrivens for 269 runs at an average of 53.80 and six wickets at an average of 7.16, Australia's Milly Illingworth for three wickets at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 5.00 alongside Proteas teen Madison Landsman for 91 runs at an average of 18.20 and six wickets at an average of 9.5 are the other nominees and competitors of Shorna for the prestigious award.

