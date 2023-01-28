Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 January, 2023, 10:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Real Madrid defeat Atletico to reach Copa semis

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior's extra-time strikes earned Real Madrid a 3-1 win over rivals Atletico Madrid on Thursday to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

The Brazilian winger's goal was a particularly sweet one for him after a crude effigy with his shirt on was hung from a bridge near Real Madrid's training ground before the game.

The spiky, gripping derby clash turned against Diego Simeone's side in the additional period when defender Stefan Savic was sent off.

Atletico took the lead through Alvaro Morata after 19 minutes but Rodrygo's sensational slalom run past three defenders and slick finish pulled Madrid level with 11 minutes remaining.

After Savic's 99th minute red card, Benzema tucked home from Marco Asensio's pass and Vinicius netted at the death to send Los Blancos through to the final four for the first time since 2019.

"Today we had a very difficult game but with the character and the players that we have, we were able to turn it around," Benzema told Teledeporte.

"Suffering is not good -- we have to score the goals earlier."

The build-up to the derby was tainted by the Vinicius effigy being strung up overnight, which the club described as "a disgusting act of racism, xenophobia and hatred."

"(Vinicius) really wanted to play and he had a very good game," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference. "I think the goal was his reward for his great work. What happened is very regrettable."

Madrid fans had planned to sing Vinicius' name in support in the 20th minute, matching his shirt number, but were stunned into silence by Morata's goal moments before.

Atletico, hitting their best form of the season, conjured a brilliant move to break the deadlock, with Morata tapping home after Koke's dink allowed Nahuel Molina to stroke a first-time cross to the back post.

Madrid added another name to a long injury list when Ferland Mendy had to be replaced before half-time, with Eduardo Camavinga slotting in at left back and Dani Ceballos coming on.

Madrid improved significantly after the break and Rodrygo levelled with 11 minutes to go with his jinking solo effort and subtle near-post finish, taking the clash to extra-time.

Atletico defender Savic foolishly handed Madrid the edge when he was sent off for two yellow cards in two minutes.

Atletico players claimed that Ceballos should have been sent off earlier when he fouled Geoffrey Kondogbia while on a yellow card.
"I think it was a red (for Savic), but they should have had one too when we were 1-0 up," complained Atletico goalkeeper Oblak.
"They could have had a second yellow but (the referee) decided it how he decided, we are used to that, and it's complicated, but the team fought to the end, we did everything to score."

With an extra man Madrid capitalised, Benzema striking lethally after 104 minutes when Vinicius miskicked Marco Asensio's cross and the ball travelled through to the striker.

Madrid, who last won the Copa del Rey in 2014, kept Atletico at bay in the final 15 minutes before Vinicius dribbled through and fired home to clinch the victory celebrating with a now customary dance routine.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Muktijoddha SKC blank Rahmatganj 2-0 in BPL
Indian trailblazer Mirza bows out of Grand Slam tennis
Bangladesh Premier League 2023Riders strike down Strikers in low scoring affair
Lara takes up new West Indies role
Dyche set to take charge at Everton
All-female umpiring panel for first time at women's T20 WC
Dhaka Abahani win battle of prestige
Ctg Abahani lose valuable points in BPL


Latest News
Dhaka air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Tiny radioactive capsule goes missing in Western Australia
WHO discusses end of COVID-19 emergency status
BPL 2023: Barishal grab top place beating Chattogram
Palestinian gunman kills 7 in east Jerusalem synagogue attack
2 dead, 2 missing as rain pounds New Zealand's largest city
Green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
Most Read News
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
DU students seek resignation of Kuwait Maitree Hall provost
Water pump caretaker stabbed dead in Habiganj
BNP chooses road march as it runs out of breath: Hasan
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
Light to moderate fog expect across much of Bangladesh
Next parliament election will be held as per constitution: Anisul
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft