Myanmar lacks sincerity in taking back Rohingyas, says Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday the Myanmar government lacks sincerity in taking back Rohingyas from Bangladesh.

"Our priority is Rohingya repatriation. Myanmar also said they will take back Rohingyas. Myanmar said they will take back their people but it's been six



years, not a single Rohingya has returned, they have lack of sincerity," he said.

The Minister made these remarks at a media briefing after a meeting with the deputy commissioners at the DCs Conference, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were also present at the meeting.

"They [Myanmar] lack sincerity. But we will keep trying," said the Foreign Minister at a briefing.

The Foreign Minister reiterated that the Rohingyas, now staying in Bangladesh temporarily, must go back to their homeland in Myanmar and their safe repatriation will continue to remain Bangladesh's priority.

The Foreign Minister said he does not have any solution as the solution lies with Myanmar.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char.

He also asked the deputy commissioners to keep an eye on travel agencies that are involved in sending people abroad illegally.

He gave instructions to the DCs on various issues including taking measures to prevent illegal hill-cutting and private land grabbing.

"We need more playgrounds," Momen said, seeking DCs support to that end.

