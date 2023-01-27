Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Myanmar lacks sincerity in taking back Rohingyas, says Momen

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday the Myanmar government lacks sincerity in taking back Rohingyas from Bangladesh.
"Our priority is Rohingya repatriation. Myanmar also said they will take back Rohingyas. Myanmar said they will take back their people but it's been six

years, not a single Rohingya has returned, they have lack of sincerity," he said.
The Minister made these remarks at a media briefing after a meeting with the deputy commissioners at the DCs Conference, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were also present at the meeting.
"They [Myanmar] lack sincerity. But we will keep trying," said the Foreign Minister at a briefing.
The Foreign Minister reiterated that the Rohingyas, now staying in Bangladesh temporarily, must go back to their homeland in Myanmar and their safe repatriation will continue to remain Bangladesh's priority.  
The Foreign Minister said he does not have any solution as the solution lies with Myanmar.
Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char.  
He also asked the deputy commissioners to keep an eye on travel agencies that are involved in sending people abroad illegally.
He gave instructions to the DCs on various issues including taking measures to prevent illegal hill-cutting and private land grabbing.  
While addressing the meeting, the Minister gave instructions to the DCs to take measures to prevent illegal hill-cutting and private land grabbing.
"We need more playgrounds," Momen said, seeking DCs support to that end.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar lacks sincerity in taking back Rohingyas, says Momen
4 contractors leading  to hide corruption   
Dhaka condemns  desecration of  Holy Quranin The Hague
WB can showcase BD's socio-economic dev as int'l success story: FM
FBCCI urges PM to readjust gas prices
USAID to provide $75m more for Rohingyas, hosts in Cox's Bazar
 Govt policymakers give directives
Book binders passing busy time ahead of Amar Ekushey Book


Latest News
One third of Amazon 'degraded' by human activity, drought: study
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
DCs' proposal on design, implementation of projects illogical: IEB
Swiss ambassador Nathalie Chuard pays farewell call on president
Biden calls for calm over Black man's death after police beating
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
10 Bangladeshi firms to participate in ‘Texworld USA 2023’
Man found dead in Noakhali
Two held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
Egypt unveils ancient 'secret keeper' tomb, golden mummy
Most Read News
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead
BNP announces four-day march in Dhaka 'to restore democracy'
Two women found dead at Barishal ex-UP member's house
Borrowing at 9pc could be troubling for Islami, 2 other banks: Economists
Man dies in bike accident at Hatirjheel losing control
Murder after rape: Trial of DJ Neha among six begins
BELA's Rizwana Hasan's car attacked in Chattogram
Saraswati Puja today
Get ready to ensure free and fair election, Home Minister tells DCs
Bangladesh condemns desecration of Quran in Netherlands
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft