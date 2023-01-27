Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

RMCH Employees\' Movement

4 contractors leading  to hide corruption   

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Laboni Yasmin

RMCH Employees' MovementThough the Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH) authorities were supposed to float tenders to procure Medical Services Referral System (MSRs) and other services worth about Tk 20 crore in fiscal 2022-20232, according to the guidelines of Central Procurement and Technical Unit(CPTU), due to a vested group the work could not be given to the deserving company.
As a result, 4th class employees began a movement.
On investigation it was found that four influential contractors are leading this movement from behind, after hatching a conspiracy in their sugarcane field.
According to CPTU guidelines, MSRs are tendered in eleven groups and preparations      
are underway for procurement.
Equipment and instruments worth about Tk five crore for RMCH were procured through tenders in fiscal 2017-18 and 2018-19.
An additional payment of  Tk 3.25 crore was made to  Bengal Scientific and Surgical Company, as it was awarded the contract as the lowest bidder.
In 2016, 4th Class Employees' Association's  General Secretary Mokhleshar Rahman was murdered.
And his wife filed a case with Rangpur Police Station.
As the names of RMCH 4th Class Employees Association President Ashiqur Rahman Nayan, and employees Mohiur Rhaman Bokul,  Shahinur Islam, Ali Ahmed Majumdar Babu, Mamunur Rashid Biplab, Abdur Rauf are mentioned in the statement, they were suspended.
RMCH sources said that the syndicate of the president and general secretary of the fourth class employees' association are involved in several corruption.
Though Tk 25 is the fee for admission to the emergency department a patient has to pay Tk 50 or Tk 500 to the syndicate.   The syndicate charges the lower unauthorised fee during day and the higher fee at night.
Hospital sources said that the extra money is  pocketed by Ashiqur Rahman Nayan, General Secretary of 4th Class Employees' Association. When asked, Nayan said, "I don't know anything about the tender.  The director knows this."
RMCH Director Dr Shariful Hasan, who received  transfer orders recently, said, 'They wanted to give business to their favorites. I heard that they have taken large amounts of money from different sources. They are angry with me because I refused to give work unless they were qualified for it."
According to the transfer order signed by Alamgir Kabir, senior assistant secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Shariful Hasan has been posted as divisional director (health) in Rangpur division.
Earlier, intern doctors and fourth-grade employees of RMCH held demonstrations demanding his removal of Dr Sharif within 24 hours, alleging that he was corrupt and inefficient.
The demonstrators handed over a memorandum to  officials and the president of the hospital's health committee a local MP.
The hospital's 266 intern doctors said that though they perform duty round the clock, many of them are yet to get their identity cards.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar lacks sincerity in taking back Rohingyas, says Momen
4 contractors leading  to hide corruption   
Dhaka condemns  desecration of  Holy Quranin The Hague
WB can showcase BD's socio-economic dev as int'l success story: FM
FBCCI urges PM to readjust gas prices
USAID to provide $75m more for Rohingyas, hosts in Cox's Bazar
 Govt policymakers give directives
Book binders passing busy time ahead of Amar Ekushey Book


Latest News
One third of Amazon 'degraded' by human activity, drought: study
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
DCs' proposal on design, implementation of projects illogical: IEB
Swiss ambassador Nathalie Chuard pays farewell call on president
Biden calls for calm over Black man's death after police beating
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
10 Bangladeshi firms to participate in ‘Texworld USA 2023’
Man found dead in Noakhali
Two held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
Egypt unveils ancient 'secret keeper' tomb, golden mummy
Most Read News
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead
BNP announces four-day march in Dhaka 'to restore democracy'
Two women found dead at Barishal ex-UP member's house
Borrowing at 9pc could be troubling for Islami, 2 other banks: Economists
Man dies in bike accident at Hatirjheel losing control
Murder after rape: Trial of DJ Neha among six begins
BELA's Rizwana Hasan's car attacked in Chattogram
Saraswati Puja today
Get ready to ensure free and fair election, Home Minister tells DCs
Bangladesh condemns desecration of Quran in Netherlands
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft