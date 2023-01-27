4 contractors leading  to hide corruption   

RMCH Employees' MovementThough the Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH) authorities were supposed to float tenders to procure Medical Services Referral System (MSRs) and other services worth about Tk 20 crore in fiscal 2022-20232, according to the guidelines of Central Procurement and Technical Unit(CPTU), due to a vested group the work could not be given to the deserving company.

As a result, 4th class employees began a movement.

On investigation it was found that four influential contractors are leading this movement from behind, after hatching a conspiracy in their sugarcane field.

According to CPTU guidelines, MSRs are tendered in eleven groups and preparations

are underway for procurement.

Equipment and instruments worth about Tk five crore for RMCH were procured through tenders in fiscal 2017-18 and 2018-19.

An additional payment of Tk 3.25 crore was made to Bengal Scientific and Surgical Company, as it was awarded the contract as the lowest bidder.

In 2016, 4th Class Employees' Association's General Secretary Mokhleshar Rahman was murdered.

And his wife filed a case with Rangpur Police Station.

As the names of RMCH 4th Class Employees Association President Ashiqur Rahman Nayan, and employees Mohiur Rhaman Bokul, Shahinur Islam, Ali Ahmed Majumdar Babu, Mamunur Rashid Biplab, Abdur Rauf are mentioned in the statement, they were suspended.

RMCH sources said that the syndicate of the president and general secretary of the fourth class employees' association are involved in several corruption.

Though Tk 25 is the fee for admission to the emergency department a patient has to pay Tk 50 or Tk 500 to the syndicate. The syndicate charges the lower unauthorised fee during day and the higher fee at night.

Hospital sources said that the extra money is pocketed by Ashiqur Rahman Nayan, General Secretary of 4th Class Employees' Association. When asked, Nayan said, "I don't know anything about the tender. The director knows this."

RMCH Director Dr Shariful Hasan, who received transfer orders recently, said, 'They wanted to give business to their favorites. I heard that they have taken large amounts of money from different sources. They are angry with me because I refused to give work unless they were qualified for it."

According to the transfer order signed by Alamgir Kabir, senior assistant secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Shariful Hasan has been posted as divisional director (health) in Rangpur division.

Earlier, intern doctors and fourth-grade employees of RMCH held demonstrations demanding his removal of Dr Sharif within 24 hours, alleging that he was corrupt and inefficient.

The demonstrators handed over a memorandum to officials and the president of the hospital's health committee a local MP.

The hospital's 266 intern doctors said that though they perform duty round the clock, many of them are yet to get their identity cards.













