Dhaka condemns  desecration of  Holy Quranin The Hague

Bangladesh on Thursday strongly condemned the recent act of desecrating the Holy Quran by a far-right activist in The Hague, Netherlands, a Foreign Ministry release said.

"Bangladesh expresses grave concern over such heinous incident and rejects any act of insulting the sacred values and



religious symbols of the Muslims - for that matter of all religions - all over the world under any circumstances," it said.

Dhaka urged all concerned to put an end to such unwarranted provocations and Islamophobia for the sake of harmony and peaceful coexistence, said the release.













