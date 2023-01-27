Video
WB can showcase BD's socio-economic dev as int'l success story: FM

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday that the World Bank can showcase Bangladesh's socio-economic development as an international success story.
"The World Bank can showcase Bangladesh's socio-economic development as an international success story to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's partnership with the Bank", said the Foreign Minister.
He made the observation while meeting with Martin Raiser, Vice-President, South Asia Region of the World Bank at his office in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the meeting, Raiser appreciated Bangladesh's achievements in sustainable development and reaffirmed the Bank's readiness to support the country make the next transition in its development journey.
The Bangladesh Foreign Minister invited the World Bank to invest further in climate-smart infrastructures, especially for widening and heightening embankments along the coastal belt. He also shared his ideas about coastal forestation and renewable energy generation based on such embankments.
The World Bank Vice-President flagged that 35 per cent of
the Bank's current International Development Association contribution to Bangladesh maintains a focus on enhancing the country's resilience to climate change impacts.
He responded positively to Momen's suggestion to explore possible partnership with the Global Hub for Locally-Led Adaptation, recently launched under the aegis of the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA)'s regional office based in Dhaka.
Raiser acknowledged the generosity of the government and people of Bangladesh in hosting the forcibly displaced Rohingya from Myanmar. He reiterated the Bank's interest in supporting improved living conditions and education of the Rohingya population pending their safe and dignified return to Myanmar.
During the meeting Momen briefed him about the arrangements by the government in Bhashan Char for the relocated Rohingya, and suggested that the Bank look into possibilities for its engagements in the island.
Foreign Minister urged the World Bank to continue to work towards supporting the national efforts at poverty alleviation, with focus on reducing extreme poverty.
He suggested further scaling up the World Bank's work on human resource development, while the World Bank Vice-President referred to the Bank's signature contribution to primary and pre-school education in Bangladesh. The World Bank expressed particular interest in supporting integration of vocational training as part of formal education.
Momen underscored the need for the international community's support towards making Bangladesh's LDC graduation smooth and sustainable. The World Bank's Country Director for Bangladesh Abdoulaye Seck was also present at the meeting.


