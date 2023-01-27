FBCCI urges PM to readjust gas prices

The Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has written a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina calling for the re-fixation of gas prices in public interest.

The letter signed by Md Jasim Uddin, president of the organization, was sent to the Prime Minister's office on Wednesday.

They said, "Under your visionary leadership,



Bangladesh today is advancing at a fast pace on the path of desired development. Your prudent planning and sincere efforts have given a solid foundation to our economy."

"We fear that gas price hike will challenge our economy at a time when we are taking economic activities forward with collective efforts to tackle the prevailing post-Covid global economic situation with your guidance and prudent planning and sincere efforts," they added.

However, the price of gas in the captive sector has been increased by 87.5 per cent to Tk 30. Besides, the current rate of gas used in large, medium and small scale industries has been increased from Tk 11.98, Tk 11.78 and Tk 10.78 respectively and the same rate has been set at Tk 30 at all levels.

Meanwhile, the Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has demanded uninterrupted gas supply to the industry by gradually increasing gas prices. In this regard, this organization of the garment sector has written a request to Prime Minister's Advisor on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Tawfiq-e-Ilahi and Minister of State for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Thursday.

In the letter, BGMEA president Faruqye Hassan said that the ready-made garment industry is playing an important role in the country's economy besides earning foreign exchange. About 83 per cent of the country's total export earnings are being earned through the export of ready-made garments. About 4 crore people of the country are directly and indirectly dependent on the garment industry.

























