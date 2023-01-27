USAID to provide $75m more for Rohingyas, hosts in Cox's Bazar

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced an additional US$75 million in humanitarian assistance for Rohingyas and host community in Cox's Bazar to meet their increasing costs of food and fuel.

These programmes will target populations residing in 33 refugee camps and 130 sites in the local



Bangladeshi community to provide critical and life-saving assistance to nearly 600,000 people, said a press release.

With this new funding, USAID will work with the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) to provide critically needed food and nutrition assistance, infrastructure maintenance, disaster risk reduction, and logistics support, it said.

In addition, through disaster risk reduction programming, WFP will work with the community to maintain and improve public infrastructure within the camps.

The release adding that the USAID will continue to support them (Rohingyas) in their time of need, as well as the generous communities in Bangladesh who host them.

Food and nutrition assistance includes electronic vouchers for staple and fresh foods at designated distribution sites as well as support to feeding programmes for malnourished children six months to five years of age, and pregnant and lactating women, it said.

Bangladesh hosts nearly one million refugees, of whom a majority are ethnic Rohingyas. More than 774,000 refugees were forced to flee their home in Myanmar's Rakhine State six years ago after members of Myanmar's military mounted a campaign of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and other horrific atrocities and abuses against Rohingyas.

The majority of these refugees are living in one of the world's largest refugee camps in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district.















