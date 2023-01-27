 Govt policymakers give directives

The three-day Annual Conference of Deputy Commissioners (DCs Conference) concluded on Thursday with President Md Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddiqui and ministers, state ministers, deputy ministers, PM's advisors and secretaries issuing directives to them.

The directives were given to the DCs as administrative head of the field level civil administration and supervising authority of the government's revenue collection, implementation of development projects and providing necessary services to the people who elect governments.

The Prime Minister had inaugurated the conference on Tuesday.

The DCs openly discussed various issues with her at an exclusive session.

The DCs met the President at Bangabhaban, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury addressed them at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddiqui spoke to them at the Supreme Court

Bhaban.

The conference was held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

At the concluding session Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain spoke to the DCs and hosted a dinner for them.

On the last day, the issues of Land Ministry, Home Ministry, Law Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Public Administration Ministry, Cabinet Division, Religious Affairs Ministry, Information and Communication Technology Division, Health Ministry, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, Water Resources Ministry, Shipping Ministry, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Defence Ministry, Armed Forces Division and Science and Technology Ministry were discussed.

After the meeting with the DCs, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told reporters that the DCs were asked to hold free, fair and acceptable general election.

"We told them that the people want free, fair and acceptable general election. The world is also looking ahead to see free, fair and acceptable election. The DCs have to play vital role. You have to be ready to ensure free and fair polls," Kamal added.

He said, "Our security forces can face any challenge. With their experience and efficiency and imbued with patriotism they can face all sorts of challenges during the election."

"We usually have nothing to do during the elections. The ministries will perform only the routine duties. The Election Commission will do the main work. The law enforcement agencies would be assigned under the Election Commission" Kamal said.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury told reporters that at his meeting he asked the DCs to ensure payment of compensations to the victims' families properly after necessary examination, so that none can pocket additional money showing higher land price.

He said that the issues of land zoning and protection, providing e-mutation services properly, collection of land development tax, preparation of a database of public properties including khasland and mortgaged properties were also discussed.

He said that he asked the DCs to properly vfollow the 'Sand Quarries and Land Management Rules'.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said that he asked the DCs to immediately inform the government once rumours are spread through unregistered online portals, IPTVs and Youtube channels.

He said that he also asked the DCs to take immediate actions for such mischief.

He said that he also asked the DCs to confront the rumours with facts so that people cannot be misguided.

"We have given approval to 12 IPTVs while the rest are unregistered. So far, we have brought over 170 online portals under registration. Another 170 newspaper portals have been registered," he said, adding that 15 to 16 more online television channels had been given registration.

"The DCs have been asked to stay vigilant about the rumours spread using unregistered online portals and IPTVs. They have been asked to inform the government to take action immediately," he told reporters.

Hasan Mahmud, also joint secretary of the Awami League, acknowledged that tackling rumours spread by the unregistered IPTVs, online portals and some Youtube channels was a big challenge.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan assured the DCs that no crisis of dollar would occur for the Hajj pilgrims this year as the government completed all the preparations.

He asked the DCs to take steps, so that the pilgrims faced no problem.

He asked the DCs to formulate a 'rules for recruitment of employees of mosques' to avert unnecessary hassles.

After meeting DCs, Law Minister Anisul Huq told reporters that data protection law will be enacted to protect data, not to control it.

"We will place the Data Protection Bill in Parliament. That does not mean that suggestions from the stakeholders will not be heard," he said.

Regarding the Digital Security Act (DSA), he said, "We have taken measures to ensure that cases are registered after proper verification and avoid immediate arrest."

He said that a committee had been formed after consulting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for the best practices in this regard. "If necessary, we can certainly amend the Digital Security Act."

He also said the government took the initiative to raise the salary of government law officers (Public Prosecutors and Government Pleaderss) by dividing the districts into three categories-- large, medium and small.

Highlighting the reasons for raising the salary of GPs-PPs, he said, 'We have planned to launch the Independent Prosecution Service. However, the entire PP Service will not be an Independent Prosecution Service."

He highlighted to the DCs the government's initiatives to ease the long-running backlog of cases. "I have talked about alternative dispute resolution and legal aid services."

State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Faruque told reporters that he directed the DCS to remain vigilant to stop illegal sand extraction from rivers. The dams on rivers collapse due to illegal sand extraction, he said.

Sand can be extracted only from those places which the Water Development Board declares as 'Balu Mahals (sand quarries)' as sand is needed for the development of the country, he said, adding, "In this way we will be able to meet the need for sand as well as prevent river erosion."

















