BD-India ties  sees significant feats: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said the Bangladesh-India relationship has seen "transformative changes" reaching a new height with significant achievements through cooperation and collaboration.

"Bangladesh attaches the highest importance to its relations with India," he said while speaking at a reception at the 74th Republic Day of India.

Indian High Commi-ssioner to Bangladesh



Pranay Verma hosted the reception.

Momen said the relationship between the two countries led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi created opportunities for robust cooperation to achieve more together.

The foreign minister said there are huge untapped opportunities on the trade front for the countries.

He said Bangladesh and India have started a discussion on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement which will bring benefits for the two countries.

He emphasised peace and stability in the region for further development to benefit all.

Momen emphasised synergised efforts and mutually beneficial partnership between Bangladesh and India for the betterment of the lives and livelihoods of the people of the two countries.

The foreign minister recalled the crucial role played by the people and government of India during the War of Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.

He enthusiastically called India Bangladesh's closest neighbour - both in terms of bilateral relations and geographical proximity.

Momen emphasised that the visit of Sheikh Hasina to India in September last year has added new momentum to the "excellent" bilateral relations already existing between the countries.

Expressing satisfaction over the rapidly growing bilateral trade that increased three-fold during the last decade, he called for enhancing bilateral trade in a balanced manner addressing all trade barriers.

He stressed complimenting each other's economy for the prosperity of both countries.

Momen said each year India receives the highest number of tourists, including medical ones, from Bangladesh while a significant number of Indians are working in various service sectors in Bangladesh.

The foreign minister emphasised the possible partnership of the two close neighbours in the region for addressing the global challenges, including the impacts of Covid, the crisis in Europe and the imminent global economic recession.

He thanked India for inviting Bangladesh as a "guest country" at the G20 Summit to be held in September 2023 under the presidency of India.

He also hoped that the two countries would continue to work together for the betterment of the two peoples and shared peace and prosperity in the region.

Several cabinet ministers, ambassadors and high dignitaries attended the said event. UNB















