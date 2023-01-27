Remain watchful to prevent abuse of power, President tells DCs



President M Abdul Hamid on Thursday asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) to remain watchful to prevent abuse of power while discharging their respective duties as the district co-coordinator and supervisor of the multi-faceted activities of the government."Keep away from corruption... Monitor strictly so that others cannot get the opportunity to indulge in corruption," the President told the DCs as they gathered at Bangabhaban in the city this evening on the thirdday of the 'DCs Conference-2023'.Mentioning corruption as a key barrier to the ongoing development, he said sustainable development is being hindered due to graft and the system of transparency and accountability must develop at every level of the field administration.The Head of the State said, "I hope you (DCs) will consciously maintain the distinction of responsibility and power in the workplace."Abdul Hamid instructed the DCs to use their talent and skills in public welfare by upholding human rights at all levels.The DCs would carry out their assignments being imbued with patriotism and the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War, he hoped.Noting that Bangladesh has already graduated to a developing country from a less developed country, the President expected that the country would be able to achieve the SDGs (sustainable development goals) by 2030 and become a modern and smart Bangladesh by 2041.Abdul Hamid called upon the DCs to carry out their responsibilities with more devotion for delivering government services at the people's doorsteps as 'steersman and servants' of the district administration.The President also advised the deputy commissioners to be sincere in executing the valuable suggestions as well as directives given by the Prime Minister and her Cabinet colleagues."It is your sacred responsibility and duty to serve the people," The President added.He thanked the DCs for playing a responsible role in implementing various financial and incentive package programmes of the government during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.The President instructed them to stand by the people at all times to face various challenges in the national life, including the price hike of essentials like foodstuff, edible oil and fuel due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war."Keeping in mind the global situation, I request you to be more careful for the maximum utilization of public resources, cost reduction and successful implementation of government's development programmes," he added.