Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:44 PM
Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Civil admin 'friendlier' now: Army Chief

Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of the Bangladesh Army, said the army is now on much friendlier terms with the civil administration and feels "more comfortable" working together.
He made the remarks after a meeting with local administrators at the Deputy Commissioner's Conference at Dhaka's Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Thursday.
Highlighting the importance of attending the conference, the army chief said, "I came to the conference in person last time, too. I do not send any representatives. My presence in person at this conference for two years in a row is proof of the significance I attach to it.
"By coming here personally, I gave them a clear signal that the army wants to work wholeheartedly with the civil administration and to carry out any responsibilities given by the government."
Gen Shafiuddin emphasised the role of deputy commissioners and divisional commissioners in implementing administrative tasks at the grassroots. "The Bangladesh Army performs many tasks set by the government, which fall under the purview of the civil administration. All the activities that we undertake in line with the aid-to-civil-power provisions would be impossible to carry out without the full cooperation of the civil administration."
The DCs also praised and appreciated the work that the army does in combatting natural calamities and on other issues, according to Gen Shafiuddin. "Under the aid-to-civil-power function, we work closely on disaster management, nation-building and national security. Everyone
praised the work of the army during the floods last year. We also received praise for our work in other areas."
"There is a feeling among everyone in the army that the civilian administration is a lot friendlier to     
us than before and we feel more comfortable working with them."    bdnews24.com.


