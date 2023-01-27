5 ships with 2 lakh tonnes of sugar arrive Ctg Port

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 26: Five ships with two lakh tonnes of imported sugar arrived in Chattogram Port.

Chattogram Port Autho-rity (CPA) sources said, unloading from the ships began.

Traders said that the country has buffer stock of sugar.

Bangladesh Sugar Refi-ners Association increased the price of loose refined sugar.

Mahbubul Alam, President of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) told the Daily Observer "It is an



unilateral decision."

Four millers, S Alam Group, City Group, Meghna Group and Deshbandhu meet the deamnd of refined sugar.

On November 17, 2022, the price of refined sugar was increased by Tk 13 per kg to Tk 102 and to Tk 108 per kg for packaged sugar.

According to the commerce ministry sources, Bangladesh's annual demand for sugar is 20 lakh tonnes, and that 30,000 tonnes are produced at home.

During Ramadan, demand for sugar increases.























