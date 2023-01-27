Most Yaba, hundi traders   named in fresh list go underground

Most of the Yaba and hundi traders named in the new list of 225 godfathers have gone into hiding. The police are yet to trace any of the unscrupulous drug dealers.

On condition of anonymity, a local UP member told the Daily observer that most of the listed accused had been in hiding since January 15.

Law enforcers have not yet to taken any stern action against the new list of 225 people as being Yaba godfathers and hundi traders.

Meanwhile Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said at a programme that stern action will be taken against Yaba traders after verifying the list which was recently published by an intelligence agency on Cox's Bazar's Yaba traders.

In the new list 11 members of Awami League, 48 of BNP, 1 of Jamaat, 4 Councillors of Cox's Bazar Municipality have been named as drug dealers, who have recently launched credit sales of the pink contraband pills and are involved in hundi business.

Recently, a bus driver and

his cohort have been detained with 1.700kg of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) from the capital's Jatrabari area. The detainees were identified as Jahangir Alam Hossain, the ringleader of the drug peddling gang and the main trader of crystal meth in Teknaf, and his associate Mehedi Hasan, Additional Director of Department of Narcotics Control Al Amin told reporters at a press briefing at its office in the city on Wednesday noon.

Jahangir has been involved in Yaba peddling since 2015 and crystal meth smuggling since 2020. Earlier, he used to deliver the drugs to Dhaka from Teknaf border. Later, he himself formed a ring to do such smuggling, said the officer, Al Amin.

There are no names of police personnel in the fresh list. In the last list of the Ministry of Home Affairs, there were 15 policemen's name, not even a single policeman is named in the list made at the field level this time. Four were named Police Detectives (DBs), all of whom were Assistant Police Inspectors. There is no DB member's name in this year's list either.















