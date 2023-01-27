Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM to unveil  33 dev projects in Rajshahi  on Jan 29

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 26: The Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will unveil the plaques of 33 development projects in Rajshahi at her public meeting on
January 29.
AL presidium member and Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said this on Thursday.
After five long years, the AL president will address the divisional public meeting at Rajshahi Madrasa ground.
City Mayor said that PM Sheikh Hasina will come to

Rajshahi and unveil the plaques of 33 development projects. Of which, 28 development projects are already completed and the remaining five are ongoing.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar lacks sincerity in taking back Rohingyas, says Momen
4 contractors leading  to hide corruption   
Dhaka condemns  desecration of  Holy Quranin The Hague
WB can showcase BD's socio-economic dev as int'l success story: FM
FBCCI urges PM to readjust gas prices
USAID to provide $75m more for Rohingyas, hosts in Cox's Bazar
 Govt policymakers give directives
Book binders passing busy time ahead of Amar Ekushey Book


Latest News
One third of Amazon 'degraded' by human activity, drought: study
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
DCs' proposal on design, implementation of projects illogical: IEB
Swiss ambassador Nathalie Chuard pays farewell call on president
Biden calls for calm over Black man's death after police beating
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
10 Bangladeshi firms to participate in ‘Texworld USA 2023’
Man found dead in Noakhali
Two held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
Egypt unveils ancient 'secret keeper' tomb, golden mummy
Most Read News
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead
BNP announces four-day march in Dhaka 'to restore democracy'
Two women found dead at Barishal ex-UP member's house
Borrowing at 9pc could be troubling for Islami, 2 other banks: Economists
Man dies in bike accident at Hatirjheel losing control
Murder after rape: Trial of DJ Neha among six begins
BELA's Rizwana Hasan's car attacked in Chattogram
Saraswati Puja today
Get ready to ensure free and fair election, Home Minister tells DCs
Bangladesh condemns desecration of Quran in Netherlands
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft