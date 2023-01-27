PM to unveil  33 dev projects in Rajshahi  on Jan 29

RAJSHAHI, Jan 26: The Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will unveil the plaques of 33 development projects in Rajshahi at her public meeting on

January 29.

AL presidium member and Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said this on Thursday.

After five long years, the AL president will address the divisional public meeting at Rajshahi Madrasa ground.

City Mayor said that PM Sheikh Hasina will come to



Rajshahi and unveil the plaques of 33 development projects. Of which, 28 development projects are already completed and the remaining five are ongoing.

















