Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:43 PM
Front Page

Sugar price up  Tk 5 per kg

No price hike, no sugar in market: Tipu

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Thursday said if the price is not increased, sugar will not be available in the market.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association (BSRA) has again increased the price of open and packed sugar. The price of loose sugar has been increased by Tk 5 per kg and the price of packaged sugar by Tk 4 per kg.
According to the notification, the price of unrefined sugar per kg has been set at Tk 107 and the price of packaged sugar has been set at Tk 112, subject to discussion with the Ministry, considering the increase in the international market price of raw sugar and the increase in the dollar exchange rate and production cost.
The Minister made this comment in response to questions from reporters at an event organized by the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) in the capital.
Tipu Munshi said, "Prices are increased only when necessary. We have a Tariff and Trade Commission to calculate them. What would be the result if it was not increased? Sugar is not available in the market. Knowing all that, they have increased the price."
The Commerce Minister said, "We need 2 million tonnes of sugar." Not even 50,000 tonnes are produced locally. It doesn't really have any impact. We have to worry about imports. Sugar prices have increased in the global market. For which the problem has arisen. On the other hand, we are trying so that the duty is reduced."     
The Minister of Commerce said, "The price can be rationalized or not, the work is going on. Businessmen are saying no. They want supply even if the price is increased. As the price has increased, it has become a little lower for them. They told us that they will talk about it. We are also reporting to ourselves. We can see if it can be reduced or not."
Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association, the owners' organization of sugar refineries, announced a sudden decision to increase sugar prices on Thursday afternoon. They are increasing the price of packaged sugar by Tk 4 to Tk 112 per kg and open sugar by Tk 5 to Tk 107 per kg. These new prices will be effective from February 1.
Earlier, on November 17 last year, the price of sugar per kg was fixed at Tk 102 in the open market, and the price of packaged sugar was fixed at Tk 108.
The organization did not agree with the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commissioner for increasing the price.
Finally, on November 17 last year, the price of packaged sugar was increased by Tk 13 to Tk 108 per kg. Earlier the price was 95 taka.
According to the information in the Ministry, in the last ten years sugarcane demand will increase from 2 million tonnes. Of these, 30,000 tonnes of sugar are produced in state-owned mills. The remaining sugar has to be imported.


