Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Digital connectivity key to build Smart Bangladesh: PM

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

Digital connectivity key to build Smart Bangladesh: PM

Digital connectivity key to build Smart Bangladesh: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said digital connectivity would be the key to transform Bangladesh into a smart nation in every way.
"Digital connectivity will be the key tool to build Smart Bangladesh. Smart citizens, smart economy, smart government and smart society will be developed on the basis of digital
connectivity,'' she said in a video message aired at the inaugural ceremony of the Digital Bangladesh Fair-2023.
Posts and Telecommunications Ministry arranged the three-day Digital Bangladesh Fair at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) for showcasing the IT and ITES products and services in the country.
She also hoped that the digital goods would play a significant role in investments and exports.
Hasina said that Digital Bangladesh is now a reality and the next target is to build Smart Bangladesh and Smart Nation.
 "There is no substitute for using ultra modern technology to achieve the target of building Smart Bangladesh," she said.
The prime minister said her government wants Bangladesh to become prosperous economically, ensuring maximum use of the digital technology that includes artificial intelligence, internet, virtual reality, augmented reality, robotics and big-data.
In this connection, she said that 5G services will be ensured at the industrial regions.
She mentioned that a revolution has taken place in Bangladesh in terms of digitisation.
 "Young generation is now seeing the dream of building Smart Bangladesh."
The Prime Minister said that her government had launched Bangabandhu Satellite-1 in the orbit in 2018 which has brought a revolutionary change in the broadcasting and telecommunications sectors.
She said that Bangladesh is earning a huge amount of foreign currency by using unused frequencies from satellites.
PM Hasina said that steps have been taken to install Bangabandhu Satellite-2 with multifaceted working capacity aiming to materialise the target of establishing Smart Bangladesh.
She said her government is going to set up a third submarine cable by 2024 as they have already installed the first and second submarine cables, adding that Bangladesh has so far achieved a bandwidth capacity of 3400 GBPS.
 "The bandwidth capacity will be increased to 7200 GBPS in the middle of this year, while it will be 13200 GBPS after installation of the third submarine cable."
She mentioned that Bangladesh is earning US$4.81 million every year through giving bandwidth leases to Saudi Arabia, France, Malaysia and India.
The PM said Bangladesh doesn't need to depend on foreign satellites any more.
She noted that nearly 956298 kilometers optical fibre cables have been set up at union levels across the country while 10 Gigabyte capacity has been ensured in every union which help give high speed internet to the people and the government offices.
She said that a total of 8600 post offices across the country have been turned into digital ones using the infrastructure, she said, adding that nowadays 18 crore mobile SIMs are being used while the number of people using the internet is 12 crore.
 "The digital inequality and prices of broadband internet between the rural and urban areas has been erased due to it," she added.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar lacks sincerity in taking back Rohingyas, says Momen
4 contractors leading  to hide corruption   
Dhaka condemns  desecration of  Holy Quranin The Hague
WB can showcase BD's socio-economic dev as int'l success story: FM
FBCCI urges PM to readjust gas prices
USAID to provide $75m more for Rohingyas, hosts in Cox's Bazar
 Govt policymakers give directives
Book binders passing busy time ahead of Amar Ekushey Book


Latest News
One third of Amazon 'degraded' by human activity, drought: study
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
DCs' proposal on design, implementation of projects illogical: IEB
Swiss ambassador Nathalie Chuard pays farewell call on president
Biden calls for calm over Black man's death after police beating
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
10 Bangladeshi firms to participate in ‘Texworld USA 2023’
Man found dead in Noakhali
Two held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
Egypt unveils ancient 'secret keeper' tomb, golden mummy
Most Read News
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead
BNP announces four-day march in Dhaka 'to restore democracy'
Two women found dead at Barishal ex-UP member's house
Borrowing at 9pc could be troubling for Islami, 2 other banks: Economists
Man dies in bike accident at Hatirjheel losing control
Murder after rape: Trial of DJ Neha among six begins
BELA's Rizwana Hasan's car attacked in Chattogram
Saraswati Puja today
Get ready to ensure free and fair election, Home Minister tells DCs
Bangladesh condemns desecration of Quran in Netherlands
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft